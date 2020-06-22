​Tinsukia Gas Tragedy: OIL Intends To File Writ Petition Challenging PCBA's Closure Order

Oil India Limited (OIL) is intending to file a writ petition before the Gauhati Court challenging Pollution Control Board Assam's (PCBA) closure order. Earlier on Sunday, the PCBA issued a closure notice to OIL to 'shut down' all production and drilling operations of all the installations of Baghjan oilfield in Assam's Tinsukia district.

The OIL in a statement mentioned, "Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA) served a Closure Notice directing OIL to close down all the production as well as drilling operations of all installations of Baghjan Oilfield forthwith. Now OIL is intending to file a Writ Petition before the Gauhati High Court challenging the order passed by PCBA."

Baghjan oil field fire

The blowout at Baghjan 5 well in Tinsukia occurred on May 27 when two simultaneous operations — servicing of the top portion of the well and testing new sand in the well — were going on. A massive fire on June 9 engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well which has been emitting gas uncontrollably for two weeks in Assam's Tinsukia district.

According to reports, the blaze at the Oil India Ltd's well was so massive that it could be seen from a distance of more than 30 km with thick black smoke going up several metres high, endangering the local biodiversities.

While two firefighters have lost their lives while containing the massive fire, at least one dolphin and a variety of fish died as the residue of gas condensing after coming in contact with water spread to a distance of 5 km in the nearby areas. Meanwhile, the army was deployed in the area and a team had also arrived from Singapore to tackle the situation. At least 4,000 people were evacuated and placed in relief camps. On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and assured him of all possible support from the Centre.

(With ANI Inputs)