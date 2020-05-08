Congress Blames Ego Clash For BMC Commissioner's Transfer, Cites Liquor Shop Ban In Mumbai

Reacting to the sudden transfer of BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Friday, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam alleged that he was "sacrificed" in the ego clash between two bureaucrats. He lamented that this had happened even when the country was grappling with the novel coronavirus crisis. Moreover, Nirupam also drew a link between Pardeshi's decision to prohibit the opening of liquor shops in Mumbai and his getting abruptly replaced by the state government.

Iqbal Chahal appointed as the new BMC Commissioner

Pardeshi was transferred as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Urban Development Department. Iqbal Chahal, the current Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department has been appointed as the new BMC Commissioner. Meanwhile, former Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal will take over as the Additional BMC Commissioner replacing Abasaheb Jarhad. Additionally, Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary Kishorraje Nimbalkar shall take charge as the Secretary of the Public Works Department in place of Manoj Saunik.

#Mumbai : Iqbal Singh Chahal appointed as the new commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pravin Pardeshi transferred to the Urban Development department as Additional Chief Secretary. pic.twitter.com/qIbWDEKqZj — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

BJP slams the novel coronavirus situation in Mumbai

11,394 COVID-19 cases and 437 deaths have been reported in Mumbai as of May 8. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV earlier in the day, former BJP Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya contended that the Maharashtra government was simply trying to find a scapegoat. Alleging that this was an administrative and political failure, he opined that CM Uddhav Thackeray should take responsibility for the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai. Highlighting the huge number of cases in Worli and Dharavi, Somaiya questioned why the Guardian Minister had not been shunted out.

