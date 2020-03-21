COVID-19: Case Registered Against Couple In Jalgaon For Hiding Recent Trip To Thailand

On Saturday, the police in Maharashtra revealed that a case had been registered against a couple who allegedly failed to inform the authorities about their recent trip to Bangkok and Pattaya in Thailand. The couple who lives in Amalner in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra claimed that they had only visited their son’s place in Pune. They were tracked by a survey team of the district administration and have been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Control Act, 1897.

This development comes even as the people who have a history of travel abroad have been advised to undergo mandatory quarantine in the wake of the novel Coronavirus crisis. Currently, Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in India at 63.

Maharashtra government takes steps to tackle COVID-19 crisis

The Maharashtra government has taken a number of steps to deal with the novel Coronavirus pandemic. On March 13, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declared COVID-19 as an epidemic by invoking the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act. Moreover, he stated that gyms, swimming schools and theatres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad would be closed till March 30. A day later, the government confirmed that all schools and colleges in urban areas besides malls will be shut till March 31.

On Friday, Uddhav Thackeray declared the closure of all workplaces from the midnight of March 20 until March 31 amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak. This would be applicable in Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Nagpur. The government offices will operate at 25% attendance.

As per the amended BMC order, port, electricity, petroleum, oil, energy, media, IT services provided to any of the essential services and production processes which require continuity of process have been added to the list of establishments that are exempted from the 50% work from home rule in Mumbai. Also, the Mumbai Metro (Ghatkopar-Versova) services will not be operational on March 22 on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Janta Curfew initiative. On the other hand, Central Railway will run approximately 60% of the regular services instead of the scheduled mega block on Sunday.

