Delhi BJP Cancels Launch Of 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhaav' Due To Fire At Peeragarhi

As a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi in the early hours on Thursday, BJP cancelled the launch of the party's campaign ‘Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhaav (My Delhi, My Suggestion)’. Taking to Twitter, the BJP MP and Delhi party Chief Manoj Tiwari informed the same tagging national working president JP Nadda and Union Minister Smriti Irani in the tweet. He also visited the site of fire incident at Peeragarhi.

Due to fire at peeragarhi, launch program of Meri Dilli Mera Sujhaav stands postponed @BJP4Delhi @smritiirani @JPNadda — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) January 2, 2020

After 10 hours of the rescue operation, all the people trapped inside have been rescued. The cause of the fire is not known yet. A total of 17 people have been injured in the Peeragarhi fire including three civilians. A preliminary probe into the Peeragarhi factory fire has revealed major fire norm lapses in the industrial building. According to Atul Garg, the director of fire services. "The building stored highly sensitive materials but did not have the required number of fire extinguishers. There should have been multiple entry and exit points. There was no proper channels for ventilation," he said. He also added that the fire department will also check if the building had appropriate NOCs.

A firefighter who was rescued from the site has succumbed to his injuries, informed Delhi CM Kejriwal. "It is with deep sadness I inform you that one of our firemen was martyred while saving people from fire. Our firemen save other people's lives by putting their lives under extremely risk in difficult circumstances. May his soul rest in peace," Kejriwal tweeted.

'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhaav'

‘Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhaav (My Delhi, My Suggestion)’ is a campaign in which the BJP will seek suggestions from people for its manifesto for assembly elections this year. The exercise is on the lines of the party’s Lok Sabha campaign ‘Bharat ke mann ki baat, Modi ke saath’ in which the party took suggestions from 10 crore people across the country. In the two-week-long exercise, the BJP will cover all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi.

The party will send close to 50 ‘Sankalp Raths’ all over Delhi for this exercise. The raths will have LED screens and a suggestion box. The party will play videos of the achievements of the Modi government. During Lok Sabha elections, Delhi BJP had put up 150 suggestion boxes and organised over 350 field events in the city. The party had elicited over six lakh suggestions through letters, missed calls and social media.

