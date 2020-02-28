Muslims Protect Shiv Temple From Being Vandalised By Mob During Violence In NE Delhi

In the midst of all the reports of violence and increasing death tolls from North-east Delhi, a story of hope and humanity emerged after a Muslim community set an example by protecting a Shiv Temple in the riot-hit Indira Vihar area. As North-east Delhi was torn with violence, a Muslim man named Shakeel Ahmed, along with other residents of Indira Vihar held back a mob from vandalizing a Shiv temple on the night of February 25.

'Mob had come from outside Indira Vihar'

Shakeel Ahmed protected the Shiv Temple against the mob that had entered the area to vandalize religious places and houses.

"When the mob came to attack us we protected the Shiv Temple and mosque here from them. In particular, we protected the Shiv Temple because otherwise we would have been maligned that a temple has been vandalised in a Muslim area. We did not even let them come near the temple. All these rioters had come from outside the Indira Vihar area," Ahmed told News Agency ANI.

As of Friday, 42 people have died in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi earlier this week. Over 123 FIRs have been filed and over 630 have been detained in suspicion of their involvement in the riots.

