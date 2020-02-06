PM Modi Recalls CM Days & Cites Then FM Pranab To Highlight Cong Hypocrisy On GST

PM Modi, on Thursday, while addressing the Rajya Sabha spoke about GST and narrated an old incident where he had approached the then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee. PM Modi stated that GST has been changed several times and the Modi regime rolled out the tax law very efficiently. He further added that his regime addressed the manufacturing states before rolling out GST, unlike what he had asked Pranab Mukherjee to do.

PM Modi on GST

Taking about Goods and Service Tax (GST), PM Modi said, “GST was changed several times. GST is a major achievement for India's federal structure. Do we stop making changes to it if suggestions come from Congress-ruled states? No, we won't. We will make changes according to the need of the hour. As Gujarat CM, I had told then Finance Minister Shri Pranab Mukherjee to address the concerns of manufacturing states before rolling out GST. Shri Arun Jaitley addressed those concerns before implementing GST. As PM, I resolved the issues that I had raised as CM.”

PM Modi on Economy

Talking about the condition of the economy, PM Modi further said, “There was a discussion about the economy in the Parliament. There is no reason to be disappointed in the country. Looking at the basic criteria of the economy, even today, the country's economy is strong and has the power to go ahead. The core principles of our Indian economy are still strong and has the inherent quality to move ahead”.

“The youth wants us to think on a wider and bigger scale and hence, we've set the target for a $5 trillion economy. No country can move ahead with small thinking, our younger generation expects us to think bigger, think farther, think more and move ahead with strength. We are trying to take the country forward with this basic mantra,” added PM.

“We merged banks and now it will strengthen the banking structure for the future. We've stressed on Make in India and we can see positive results. FDI numbers are proving its effects. Tier-II and Tier-III cities are contributing to India's growth pro-actively and we need to address them. They are contributing heavily to sports, start-ups and other sectors. We have tried to work on the economical eco-system of such areas and promote them better,” said the Prime Minister.

