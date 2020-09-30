AILET 2020: AILET Answer Key 2020 Released At nludelhi.ac.in

The National Law University, or NLU Delhi, has recently released the provisional answer keys for All Indian Law Entrance Test. So, candidates, who have appeared in the AILET 2020 can check the AILET Answer Key 2020 along with the question papers on the official website of NLU Delhi at nludelhi.ac.in. So, we have mentioned further details about the NLU Delhi Answer key 2020 for AILET 2020 that you must check out right away.

AILET answer key 2020 out at nludelhi.ac.in

The National Law University or NLU Delhi announced the provisional AILET Answer Key 2020 along with the question papers on September 29, 2020, Tuesday. So, students can visit the official website of NLU Delhi at nludelhi.ac.in for NLU Delhi Answer key 2020 and other information. The notice at the NLU Delhi site urged the candidates to go through the provisional answer keys.

It also asked them to send any suggestions and grievances regarding the NLU Delhi answer key at ailetadmissions@nludelhi.ac.in maximum by 5 pm on September 30, 2020, Wednesday. Additionally, students will have to mention their programme name and the serial number of the question. Here are steps for them to download the provisional AILET Answer Key 2020 along with the question papers on the NLU official website below.

AILET 2020: Steps to download AILET answer key 2020

Check out steps to download the provisional AILET Answer Key 2020 and question papers.

Students need to visit the official website for the provisional AILET Answer Key 2020 at nludelhi.ac.in.

They need to click on the link for NLU Delhi Answer key 2020 on the notification of the website homepage.

A PDF file containing the provisional NLU Delhi Answer key 2020 will appear on the device screen.

So, candidates will have to click on the same to find the provisional AILET Answer Key 2020 and question papers.

They can download the AILET Answer Key 2020 and take a print out of the same for future reference.

AILET 2020: AILET Result 2020 details

The National Testing Agency conducted the AILET 2020 exam on September 26, 2020, Saturday for admission to courses like BA LLB and LLB for the 2020-21 academic session. Moreover, the announcement of AILET Result 2020 will take place soon. As there has been no official revelation of the AILET Result 2020 date yet, students can keep a check on the official website of NLU Delhi for updates.

