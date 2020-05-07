Punjab University Exams Updates, News And Other Details To Know

Punjab has recorded over 1,500 cases and 27 deaths in the state. As a result, officials have continued with the lockdown across the state. In a precautionary move, the Punjab University has also pushed all the exams and college guidelines and curriculums until further notice. Even though the University Grants Commission has provided statements for the assessment and examination conducting guidelines, the Punjab University is yet to release a statement over cancelled Punjab University exams.

Punjab University exam and admission news

The Coronavirus situation and the nationwide lockdown will continue until May 17, 2020. The universities and the colleges affiliated with Punjab University will remain shut until then. However, even after the lockdown, if there is no further extension, Punjab University will continue to follow social distancing norms, to curb the spread of the virus. Punjab University has released a statement on Twitter saying, “PU including Regional Centres, Constituent and Affiliated Colleges shall continue to remain closed till May 17, 2020.” Entrance examinations and admissions have also being pushed until further dates.

Entrance tests rescheduled for the session 2020-2021

PU-B.A./B.Com. LL.B. (Hons.) 5 Yrs Integrated Course : 17June,2020

PU-CET(U.G.) : 25June,2020

PUMEET : 5 July 2020

Visit the websitehttps://t.co/LxLtXJkYL9 https://t.co/WA7MEjjHHLhttps://t.co/ABvoG83osd@ugc_india — Panjab University (@OfficialPU) May 3, 2020

Statements by the former vice-chancellor of Punjab University

The former vice-chancellor Arun Grover, had suggested that online examinations can come to the rescue in such a situation. It is difficult to hold tests in one or two batches in districts. Furthermore, first and second-year students can be marked on the basis of an average marking system of the entire year. Mailing of study materials and other required notes should be done as suggested by Grover. He also said that exams for the outgoing students appearing for final semesters should be conducted in the month of September 2020, after the situation comes under control. However, the Punjab University latest updates do not include any such notices.

