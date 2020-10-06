AP ECET Results 2020: Manabadi ECET Results To Be Out Today At ‘sche.ap.gov.in’

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education under the aegis of State Board of Examination held the state level engineering entrance examinations that are the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test or the AP ECET 2020. This year the coronavirus pandemic had pushed the examinations by almost three months as generally the examinations are held in early June. The authorities are going to declare the AP ECET results 2020 of the students today.

AP ECET results 2020 details to know

The results will be out on the official website. The link for the same is sche.ap.gov.in. Students can find out how they have performed in the examinations to qualify for state-aided colleges for engineering courses. This year, the examinations were held by JNT University which is based out of Anantpur. The examination department of the university took charge of the AP ECET 2020 and will announce the AP ECET results 2020 today. The ECET results 2020 comes after the exams which were held on September 14, 2020, in centres across the state. After the examinations, the answer key was released ahead of AP ECET result date that is on September 15, 2020. The students could contest the answer until September 17, 2020. However, after the aforementioned dates, no corrections were accepted.

AP ECET 2020 criteria and acceptance

The examinations were conducted for the students who wished to be accepted into the BTech and BE programs within the varsities. The All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE had earlier approved of accepting more than regular intake that is upto 10% more from the seat intake. Unaided private institutions could submit as much as 20% over the given allocation uniquely for this year.

Here is how one can check Manabadi result on AP ECET result date:

To access the official AP ECET results 2020, log in to the website https://sche.ap.gov.in/ECET/ECET/ECET_HomePage.aspx. It will lead to the homepage on the AP ECET result date. You will have to click on the “AP ECET Results 2020” link on ECET results 2020 homepage. The candidate must type the application number and password on the new page that is on the screen for AP ECET 2020. After this, click the “Submit” button for Manabadi result Manabadi result can be seen post this. Check for any discrepancies in the AP ECET results 2020. Download an e-copy or save it for future use of AP ECET results 2020.

Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock.com

