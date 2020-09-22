Maharashtra CET 2020: Revised Exam Schedule Released Now, See Direct Link

The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the new exam timetable for the MHT CET 2020 exams. The official website of MAHCET has the new timetable on the website mahcet.org now. The new exam time table states that the Maharashtra CET exams will start from October 3 now. The dates for the MAH CET exams were originally undecided as there were issues about the conductance of the exam, however, now that the exam will be conducted, the MHET CET exam has now been deciding to commence from October 3rd. The link for admit cards would be uploaded soon on the website. Candidates are requested to keep themselves updated with the website for any latest information.

Maharashtra CET revised exam schedule

The MHT CET 2020 examinations will be held in October following all social distancing norms as set by the central health ministry. MHT CET date comes after several uncertainties in the last two months due to the COVID-19 situation. Take a look at the different exams and when they would be conducted for the various courses.

Maharashtra CET 2020 exam news

The Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Uday Samant had earlier revealed that all the MHT CET 2020 exams would be conducted in October this year. He also stated that the state-level examinations for various professional courses will be held in batches due to the COVID situation and to avoid gathering of a lot of students at one time. The examinations will be held to shortlist graduate and postgraduate students into various government-accredited colleges in Maharashtra.

The Supreme Court of India had earlier dismissed the plea for postponement of the MHT CET 2020. A bench of Justices namely Ashok Bhushan and Subhash Reddy cited the example of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 and questioned the plea, due to which the MHT CET 2020 postponement plea was cancelled. The Supreme Court gave examples of various states that conducted different exams like the Karnataka Common Entrance Test and Gujarat Common Entrance Test, so as to showcase that the CET exams could be conducted after following proper rules and regulations to avoid large gatherings and to maintain distance between each student while the exams are conducted.

