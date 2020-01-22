The Debate
Anil Kumble Feels 'honoured' To Have Earned Mention In PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Cricket News

After earning a mention in PM Narendra Modi's third edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' former India skipper Anil Kumble on Wednesday said that he felt honoured

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
After earning a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, former India skipper Anil Kumble on Wednesday said that he felt honoured. The veteran spinner took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the Prime Minister. Kumble also wished luck to all the students appearing for their board exams this year. 

PM Modi gave an example of spin legend Anil Kumble's never-say-die attitude where he had come out and bowled despite a broken jaw during a Test match against West Indies in 2002. Modi was addressing the students who are about to appear for their Standard X board examinations on Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020.

READ | 'Study At A Time You Are Comfortable With': PM's Advise To Students At Pariksha Pe Charcha

PM Modi hails Anil Kumble's never-say-die attitude

''You must also be aware that when India had toured West Indies in 2002, one of our finest bowlers Anil Kumble was struck by a bouncer and ended up breaking his jaw. His jaw had to be bandaged and can you imagine the pain when one is injured like that? Now the question was whether Anil would be able to bowl or not? But, he ignored the pain, did not cry bitterly. The nation would not have blamed him even if he had not played. However, he decided that it was his responsibility no matter how excruciating the pain his. He played, he bowled beautifully and got the prized wicket of Brian Lara'', said PM Modi.

READ | VIRAL: PM Modi Recalls Laxman-Dravid's 2001 Heroics Versus Australia In Inspiring Message

When Anil Kumble broke his jaw

This had happened during the 4th Test match which was played at Antigua in May 2002. Anil Kumble was struck by a vicious bouncer from Mervyn Dillon and went for an X-Ray later in the day which revealed that he had broken his jaw.

Despite being in excruciating pain, 'Jumbo' ended up bowling 14 overs in a Test match that was about to end in a stalemate. He finished with figures of 1/29 at an economy rate of 2.07. Kumble then flew back to Bengaluru for surgery the following day as the five-match Test series was levelled at 1-1.

READ | 'Speak To Me #WithoutFilter': PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha Opener Wins Students' Approval

READ | Only Students To Ask Questions To PM Modi During Pariksha Pe Charcha 3: HRD Ministry

Published:
