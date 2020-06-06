Assam HSLC result: 10th Standard Results Out; Topper Dhritiraj Scores 595 Out Of 600

The Assam education board, formally known as Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) released the results for Class 10th at 9 am on June 6th today. The results fo both HSLC and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) exams are out today. Candidates can check their results from the official website at sebaonline.org. Check out more about the details of Assam HSLC Result, steps to check the result, steps to check results online, topper list and other updates.

How to check Assam HSLC Result 2020

Visit the official website at sebaonline.org

On the home page, click on the link ‘Assam HSLC exam results 2020'

Or you can directly go to this link by pasting it in your browser - results.sebaonline.org

You will be directed to a new tab, enter your credentials on the page.

Assam HSLC result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

Image courtesy: SEBA official website

Assam HSLC result highlights and news

The Assam result shows that the 10th standard topper achieved a score of 595 out of total 600 marks. Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita from Padum Pukhuri High School in Darrang topped the results. While Alankrita Gautam Baruah of Salt Brook School, Dibrugarh achieved the second position with 594 marks. A total of 64.80% of students have passed the HSLC exam.

As compared to last year, the pass percentage has increased from 60.23% to 64.80 % this year. Nalbari district in Assam had the highest pass percentage of 78.73% while Dhubri had the lowest percentage amounting to 44.20%.

This year a total of 3.48 lakh students (163,999 boys and 184,747 girls) appeared for the Assam HSLC exam. While 9,707 students (3,851 boys and 5,856 girls) appeared for Assam High Madrassa (AHM) exam this year.

This year, the students would be provided with an online digital mark sheet that can be downloaded from SEBA website. This would be used for their admission to Class 11. This year no physical mark-sheet would be provided from the school. Even Assam Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed about the same.

Assam HSLC Result 2020 Toppers Ranked 1-10

1st - Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita

2nd - Alangkrita Gautam Baruah

3rd - Debisma Priya Borah, Jyotisman Deva Sarma, Chaki G Bulton

4th - Namashya Deka, Hiyashree Sarma

5th - Manash Uttam Neog, Ankurjyoti Bezbaruah, Hirakjyoti Baishya

6th - Harsh Vardhan Maheshwari, Haridra Bora, Ranuj Jyoti Baruah, Himashree Baruah

7th - Avilasha Dutta, Jhalak Jalan

8th - Anisha Roy, Nikhilesh Dutta, Simran Borah, Antariksh Hazarika, Anwesha Changkakoti

9th - Bhrigu Mohan Kumar, Rajdeep Baruah, Niharika Bharali, Silpi Sikha Deka, Masum Mehtab, Imon Baishya, Abhinab Gogoi, Abinash Keot, Ananya Medhi, Niraj Khetan

10th - Puja Banerjee, Prerana Deka, Paarsaa Tasneem Barbhuiya, Anandita Konwar, Bhargav Jyoti Das, Alindita Kalita, Diwiz Bikash, Ankita Dey, Rittik Kumar Sut, Sashanka Haloi, Misbahul Karim

