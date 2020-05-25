Bangalore University Latest Updates And Other News To Know

Karnataka has over two thousand coronavirus positive cases with over 200 of them in Bangalore City. The Karnataka government has urged the varsities to conduct the exams, with utmost attention given to the social distancing norms. Bangalore University and deemed colleges in and around Bangalore are following new exam patterns to avoid any delay to the academics and year of students affiliated under the university. Bangalore University has laid new norms for universities to function on the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Read on to know Bangalore University exams dates, news and other details for students in the state.

Several universities in Bangalore adopt their own measures to conduct exams

Reports suggest that while some deemed universities in Bangalore are resorting to organising exams at home, other institutions are going to take a year-end semester exam to catch-up on the lost time in the academic year of students. One of the first universities to try the online mode of exam is Christ University, which is a deemed university in the state. It has already taken the entrance test online; it will further hold the final year exams of students following the same pattern. According to the vice-chancellor, Father Abraham V, thousands of students will be taking online exams from May onwards. The authorities will test the system weeks before to get a smooth functioning of the exams and cut-out any technical glitches. If any of the students are facing connectivity issues, then those students can take the exams later.

Oxford College, which is affiliated to Banglore University, will be conducting rounds of online tests. The question paper was created to fit the online mode. The professors involved reportedly worked day and night to create the question papers. National Law School of India University reportedly will organise exams as per the schedule. They are reportedly conducting the exam offline but through the home.

Karnataka schools to re-open in August?

The state authorities in Karnataka have ordered the re-opening of schools in the month of August. However, the schools will follow the broadcast medium of television for students' classes. The state education ministry is considering a combination of online methods, television that is Doordarshan teaching and also taking classes in batches on alternate days. The students will be guided to maintain social distancing norms during the time.

Bangalore University, on the other hand, is planning measures to organise exams once the situation with coronavirus calms down in the city. Students are anxious regarding the exams. However, the university is urged by state authorities to follow the guidelines set by UGC. The exam dates are yet to be devised by Bangalore University.

