Bihar Board Paper Leak:Students In Patna Vandalize Vehicles, Pelt Stones On Police, 4 Held

Around 500 students went on a rampage on Saturday morning in Patna's SK Puri area vandalizing private and government vehicles and other properties. The incident has taken place just a day after the Bihar Board class 10th social science paper was leaked and the exam had to be cancelled. The agitated students gathered near the AN College in Patna and attacked many vehicles and broke windshields of several cars.

"Won't be right to say if students did this, could be anti-social elements. Seems it was due to exam cancellation," a magistrate deputed at AN college told the media.

Stone-pelting on Police, four detained

Police personnel of SK Puri police station reached the site and had to lathi-charge the students to control the situation. The angry students also pelted stones at the police. Four of them have been detained so far, and they are being interrogated. The protestors also attacked a vehicle of Patna Municipal Corporation and pelted stones on police and the public. Police personnel of other police stations were also deployed to the site to manage the crowd. Around 22 vehicles including eight luxury cars were damaged. They did not even spare the passengers travelling in public auto-rickshaws and bike-riders.

Bihar Board class 10th Social Science Paper leaked

Earlier, on Friday, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had cancelled the social science paper following the leak. The incident came to notice when the board was informed that a photo of the question paper of the first shift exam has been sent to someone via Whatsapp just before the commencement of the exam. FIR regarding the paper leak was also lodged. police have arrested a contractual employee of the bank named Vikas Kumar who allegedly opened the reserved question paper and sent its photo to one of his relatives who is a Bihar Board candidate. Two more employees of the SBI Bank - Shashikant Chaudhary, Ajit Kumar have also been arrested. The matter is being investigated.

(Image Credit: Sourced)