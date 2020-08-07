Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Class 10th Updated Result Out Now At 'onlinebseb.in'

Bihar School Examination Board or commonly known as the BSEB has declared the revised and updated BSEB 10th result on Wednesday. The first set of results saw 2.14 lakh students unable to score minimum marks and failing in the BSEB result in the month of May. These students were passed after the updated results came out on Wednesday this month that is August 5, 2020. The students were reportedly close to passing. The updated Bihar board 10th result 2020 are live on the official website of BSEB.

Updated Bihar board 10th result 2020

Those students who failed the exams by only a slight margin in the first round of BSEB result have been given passing/grace marks. This is a preventive measure to reduce the number of students appearing for the compartment exams during the time of COVID-19 crisis. The dates for compartment exams are yet to be revealed.

Students registered under the batch of 2019-2020 for BSEB 10th result and failed in the May result declaration can check the results on the website. As the results are out, the students are also urged to check the marks and the names on the provisional mark sheet of BSEB 10th result to avoid any future problems.

How to download revised Bihar board 10th result 2020?

Copy the link http://onlinebseb.in/ and paste on the search bar for Bihar board 10th result 2020 Click enter, you will be redirected to the Bihar board 10th result 2020 homepage. You will see ‘Result Updated - Annual Senior Secondary Examination Result 2020’ or Result Updated - Annual Secondary Examination Result 2020’ click on it. There will be space to type your credentials for BSEB 10th result Enter the registration number for accessing Bihar board 2020 as mentioned in the admit card. Click enter and it will lead to the 10th result. Check for the name and marks on the BSEB result. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for Bihar board 10th result 2020.

Bihar board 10th result 2020 more details to know

The BSEB result was announced on May 26 and a total of 208147 failed in the BSEB exams. Out of them all, 108459 had one unsuccessful subject and 99688 had two unsuccessful subjects. Once the grace marks were given by BSEB for these students, a total of 141677 have cleared the examinations. Out of the total 100% failed students, 68.07% have now cleared the matriculation papers.

