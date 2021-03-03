BPSC CDPO recruitment: Applications Invited For 55 Child Development Project Officer Posts

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the CDPO post. The Advt. No. 03/2021 of BPSC states the details required for the recruitment of Child Development Project Officer. Candidates interested can visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in and apply online for the position. Currently, the recruitment drive is for 55 vacancies. The process for BPSC CDPO Recruitment will start on March 5, 2021, while the last date is on April 1, 2021. Candidates having a graduation degree from any recognized institute are eligibleto apply for the posts. Read on to know more about BPSC CDPO recruitment 2021.

BPSC CDPO recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates should visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in on March 5, 2021, as the online registration for the posts will start from the said date.

Candidates need to have a valid Email ID and mobile number before they start the registration process.

Visit the website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and click on the "Online Registration" tab.

Click on "Apply Online".

Fill in the registration form so as to receive your login details on your email id and mobile number.

Candidates need to login to the BPSC website using these credentials.

Candidates will then have to complete the online payment.

After completing the online payment, candidates would then have to fill the application form.

Candidates then need to click on "Submit".

Candidates can then download their application form by clicking on "Download filled Application".

For any queries regarding filling the online application, the candidate can contact the experts using the helpline number mentioned on the website. Check out the complete PDF for details about the notification.

Age limit - Candidates who are aged 21 to 37 years as counted from August 1, 2021, are only eligible for BPSC CDPO posts. Candidates of reserved categories have provisions for relaxation in the maximum age limit. The maximum age limit for OBC and female candidates is at 40 years and for SC, ST male, and female candidates, the maximum age is 42 years.

Selection Procedure: Candidates would be selected based on the preliminary exam, followed by the main exam, which would be followed by an interview. The Preliminary exam would be for 150 marks and the duration for the exam would be for 2 hours. The mains exam would be for 3 hours consisting of 300 marks. The interview would then comprise 150 marks. Candidates would be selected based on their total marks.

