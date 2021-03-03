BPSC CDPO recruitment: Applications Invited For 55 Child Development Project Officer Posts

Quick links:
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the CDPO post. The Advt. No. 03/2021 of BPSC states the details required for the recruitment of Child Development Project Officer. Candidates interested can visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in and apply online for the position. Currently, the recruitment drive is for 55 vacancies. The process for BPSC CDPO Recruitment will start on March 5, 2021, while the last date is on April 1, 2021. Candidates having a graduation degree from any recognized institute are eligibleto apply for the posts. Read on to know more about BPSC CDPO recruitment 2021.
Age limit - Candidates who are aged 21 to 37 years as counted from August 1, 2021, are only eligible for BPSC CDPO posts. Candidates of reserved categories have provisions for relaxation in the maximum age limit. The maximum age limit for OBC and female candidates is at 40 years and for SC, ST male, and female candidates, the maximum age is 42 years.
Selection Procedure: Candidates would be selected based on the preliminary exam, followed by the main exam, which would be followed by an interview. The Preliminary exam would be for 150 marks and the duration for the exam would be for 2 hours. The mains exam would be for 3 hours consisting of 300 marks. The interview would then comprise 150 marks. Candidates would be selected based on their total marks.
