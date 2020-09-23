BPSSC SI mains Admit Card 2020: Bihar Police SI Exam Admit Cards Out At ‘bpssc.bih.nic.in’

Bihar Police is going to hold the main as well as the endurance tests for the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission or the BPSSC. The department has initiated the BPSSC SI admit card download on the official website. Here is the link for the download- bpssc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the examination are urged to head to the website to download the BPSSC SI mains admit card 2020. The BPSSC admit card 2020 will be required on the day of examinations, without which the candidate will not be allowed to give the exam.

BPSSC SI mains admit card 2020

On the day of the exam, the candidate is expected to carry the BPSSC admit card 2020 along with a government recognised identity card; for example, an Aadhar Card or Pan Card. BPSSC Bihar will be organising the examinations and all the protocols under SOP's for COVID-19 will be followed on the day.

BPSSC SI admit card

BPSSC SI examinations follow two papers during the preliminary rounds. The first paper is Paper - 1 which is General Hindi. In the subject, there are 100 questions worth 200 marks and a total of two hours to complete the paper. The second paper is Paper - 2 which includes GK, General Science, Sociology, History, Geography, Maths and Mental Ability. This as well will have 100 questions worth 200 marks and a total of two hours to complete. There is a negative marking for every one question wrong of 0.2 marks of the total marks of that question. After the mains paper, the qualified candidates will be moved to the next stage of selections that is the Physical Endurance Test or the PET.

After appearing for the exams with BPSSC admit card 2020, the candidates belonging to different categories have different qualification requirements. Here are all the benchmarks for BPSSC Bihar qualification-

SC, ST 32%

Women 32%

Extremely Backward Classes 34%

Backward Classes 36.5%

General Category 40%

Here are steps to download BPSSC SI mains admit card 2020

For BPSSC SI mains admit card 2020 download, log in to the website of BPSSC Bihar Tests that is http://bpssc.bih.nic.in. It will lead to the homepage of BPSSC SI mains admit card 2020. On the homepage, you will have to click on the “Download Admit Card of Main examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019)” link to download BPSSC admit card 2020. The candidate must type the BPSSC SI admit card Registration Number, Date of Birth and Captcha on the new page that is on the credentials screen. After this, click the “Submit” button for BPSSC Bihar admit card. BPSSC admit card 2020 can be seen post this. Check for any discrepancies in the BPSSC SI admit card. Download an e-copy or print it out to produce on the day of the BPSSC SI exam.

Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock.com

