EXIM Bank Recruitment 2021: EXIM Bank Announces Vacancy For Specialist Officer Posts

The Export-Import Bank of India has invited applications for the Specialist Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Export-Import Bank of India Recruitment Notification 2021 now. Candidates must note that applications need to be sent through the prescribed application format on or before 05 March 2021. Here are more details about the EXIM Bank vacancy.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2021

The Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) announced 6 job vacancies through an EXIM Bank recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Officer (Compliance, Information Technology, Human Resource, Law, Recovery, Accounts & Taxation). The notification invites qualified and experienced professionals for the above post. Applicants must note that the vacant posts will be filled on contract basis.

Important Dates & other details for EXIM Bank recruitment 2021

Application Form Closing Date: 05 March 2021

Specialist Officer- Compliance: 01 Post

Specialist Officer- Information Technology: 01 Post

Specialist Officer- Human Resource: 01 Post

Specialist Officer- Law: 01 Post

Specialist Officer- Recovery: 01 Post

Specialist Officer– Accounts & Taxation: 01 Post

The EXIM Bank recruitment notification, also mentioned that applications are being invited through offline mode only. Graduate applicants who are seeking Central Government jobs can grab this opportunity. Along with application form, relevant documents should reach the office on or before 05 March 2021. Here are the academic qualifications required for every post for EXIM Bank 2021 vacancy.

Specialist Officer – Compliance

Post-Graduation Degree with specialisation in finance as fulltime course from recognized Institute/ University with minimum 50% marks (or its equivalent). In case of Chartered Accountants (CAs), passing the professional examination in a maximum of 2 attempts is sufficient.

Specialist Officer - Information Technology

Graduation Degree with minimum 50% marks or equivalent grade in B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication and Post-Graduation with minimum 50% marks in M.Sc./ M.Tech. in CS/ IT from recognized university/institute.

Specialist Officer - Human Resource

Post-Graduation Degree with specialisation in Human Resource as a full-time course from recognized Institute/ University with minimum 50% marks (or its equivalent).

Specialist Officer - Law

Bachelor's Degree in Law recognised by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrolment as an Advocate with a minimum of 60% marks. PostGraduation qualifications will be an added advantage.

Specialist Officer – Recovery

Post-Graduation Degree with specialisation in finance or Cost Accountant as full-time course from recognized Institute/ University with minimum 50% marks (or its equivalent). In case of Chartered Accountants (CAs) passing the professional examination in a maximum of 2 attempts is sufficient. Finance and Legal background would be preferable.

Specialist Officer – Accounts & Taxation

Post-Graduation Degree with specialisation in finance or Cost Accountant as full-time course from recognized Institute/ University with minimum 50% marks (or its equivalent). In case of Chartered Accountants (CAs) passing the professional examination in a maximum of 2 attempts is sufficient. Candidates can check experience requirement for each post here.

