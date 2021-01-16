BSEB Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Today On Seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will release the admit card for the intermediate or class 12 students today, on January 16 on its official website. Candidates must note that the hall ticket will remain available till January 31, while the BSEB exam date 2021 is from February 1 to February 12.

As the admit card becomes available today, all heads of schools can download their admit card by using their user id and passwords from the official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, and distribute them among students. Students must also note that these admit cards will only be used for theoretical exams, as per the official notice.

BSEB admit card download process

Visit the official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the website one will be able to find an activated link called "BSEB class 12 Admit card 2021", once they are released.

Upon clicking the link, you will be redirected to a new page, which will ask for your credentials, such as user id and password.

Once you click submit a page will open and you will be able to download the admit cards.

BSEB Admit Card 2021 details

The BSEB 2021 admit card will have details of the exam centre, session of exam among others. Candidates must verify the details. In case of any error in the admit card details, students will have to get in touch with authorities and get them rectified before the exam.

The BSEB intermediate admit card 2021 will also have the details regarding the COVID-19 precautions. Candidates are advised to study these instructions well before exams and be prepared for the same.To distribute the admit card, schools will set-up proper kiosks in order to maintain social distance. According to the official notice on BSEB’s website, the students will be given staggered entries to their schools as a precautionary measure.

The notice also reveals that this year the BSEB will have a new marking scheme for the inter exams. According to the board, if a student fails to score the minimum qualifying marks in the compulsory subjects, the marks from additional subjects will be adjusted. Candidates must also note that in order to pass in Bihar board exams, students need to score 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall.

