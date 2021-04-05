BSEB Bihar Board Matric Results 2021: Over 16 Lakh Students To Get Class 10th Result Today

Over 16 lakh candidates of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will get their matric results today at 3.30 pm. The state education minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will release the BSEB Matric results 2021 today. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor on Sunday announced that the Bihar Board will not organize the press conference to announce the results, due to the increasing number of COVID cases in the state. However, the details of results, toppers' names, pass percentage and others will be shared by media persons and on the official social media pages of BSEB.

Once the Bihar Board matric result 2021 is announced, candidates will be able to download their mark sheet from the official websites of BSEB. The Bihar Board class 10th results will be available on the following websites. See the list of websites to check BSEB matric results 2021 here:

onlinebseb.in biharboardonline.com biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in biharboard.online biharboard.ac.in.

How to check BSEB Matric Results 2021

Visit the official website of BSEB

On the homepage, click on the matric result link flashing on the homepage

Click on the annual secondary result link

Key in your roll code, roll number, and other details to log in

Your BSEB matric results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

BSEB conducted the matric exams 2021 from February 17 to 24, 2021. A total of 16.8 lakh candidates were registered to appear for the Bihar class 10th results 2021. Nearly, 16 lakh students took the exam this year amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The exams were held amid strict protocols and guidelines for the COVID-19. The matric paper evaluation was completed by March 24. BSEB is announcing the results within 12 days after completion of the paper evaluation. The BSEB matric topper verification process was done after March 31. The top-10 rank holders were called to the BSEB office for interview and verification.

BSEB has already announced the Bihar intermediate results 2021 on March 26. Over 13 lakh candidates had taken the BSEB class 12th exams from February 1 to 13. 78.04% of the total students passed the Bihar inter exams which means, 10.4 lakh candidates passed the exam. A total of 77.97% of students passed in the arts stream, while 91.48% and 76.28% passed in commerce and science stream exams.

