BSF Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Out For 228 Constable, HC, AC SI, JE And ASI Posts

Border Security Force i.e. BSF has recently invited applications for over 200 posts. The posts are for JE/SI, Constable, AC, HC and ASI under the BSF department. Candidates who are interested in the posts can read the complete details and check the eligibility criteria, age limit as well as the selection process. Visit the official site at bsf.gov.in to read the complete notification. Read on for more details. Candidate should note that the last date to October 23rd, however, different posts have different last date.

Last Date to apply for Engineering Cadre - 15 October 2020

Last Date to apply for Engineering Cadre Group B, Air-wing and Constable Tradesman - 23 October 2020

Last Date to apply for Group C Posts - 28 October 2020

BSF Job recruitment: JE/SI, Constable, AC, HC and ASI post vacancy

Constable (Tradesman) Cadre - 75 posts to be filled

Group B Engineering Cadre - 52 posts to be filled

Group C Air Wing Cadre - 22 posts to be filled

Group C - 64 posts to be filled

Educational Qualification for BSF recruitment 2020

Constable (Tradesman) - Matriculation certificate and 2 years of work experience

SI (Works) - Diploma (3 years course) in Civil Engineering

JE/SI (Electrical) - 3 years diploma in Electrical Engineering

ASI (Assistant Aircraft Mechanic) - 3 years diploma in Telecommunication Engineering

ASI (Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechanic) - 3 years diploma in Telecommunication Engineering

ASI (Draftsman) - matric with a diploma certificate

HC (Plumber) - matric with ITI certificate

HC (Carpenter/Mason) - matric with ITI certificate

CT (Generator Mechanic) - matric with ITI certificate

CT (Lineman) - matric with ITI certificate

CT (Generator Operator) - matric with ITI certificate

CT (Sewer Man) - matric certificate

Age Limit for BSF job

Constable (Tradesman) - 18 to 23 Years (Male)

Constable Tradesman (Both Male & Female) - 18 to 19 Years

Group B Engineering - 18 to 25 Years

Group C Air-wing - 18 to 28 Years

Group C - 18 to 25 Years

Engineering cadre- 18 to 19 Years

Selection Process for BSF Constable Tradesman, HC, AC SI, JE and ASI Posts

Constable Tradesman - Candidates need to clear PST, PET, Documentation and Trade Test as the written Examination and then a medical Examination

Group B Engineering - Written exam, Documentation, Practical Test and medical exam

Group C - Written exam, Documentation, PST/PET and medical exam

Engineering Cadre post- Written Test

