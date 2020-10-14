BSF Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Out For 228 Constable, HC, AC SI, JE And ASI Posts

Border Security Force i.e. BSF has recently invited applications for over 200 posts. The posts are for JE/SI, Constable, AC, HC and ASI under the BSF department. Candidates who are interested in the posts can read the complete details and check the eligibility criteria, age limit as well as the selection process. Visit the official site at bsf.gov.in to read the complete notification. Read on for more details. Candidate should note that the last date to October 23rd, however, different posts have different last date.
- Last Date to apply for Engineering Cadre - 15 October 2020
- Last Date to apply for Engineering Cadre Group B, Air-wing and Constable Tradesman - 23 October 2020
- Last Date to apply for Group C Posts - 28 October 2020
BSF Job recruitment: JE/SI, Constable, AC, HC and ASI post vacancy
- Constable (Tradesman) Cadre - 75 posts to be filled
- Group B Engineering Cadre - 52 posts to be filled
- Group C Air Wing Cadre - 22 posts to be filled
- Group C - 64 posts to be filled
Educational Qualification for BSF recruitment 2020
- Constable (Tradesman) - Matriculation certificate and 2 years of work experience
- SI (Works) - Diploma (3 years course) in Civil Engineering
- JE/SI (Electrical) - 3 years diploma in Electrical Engineering
- ASI (Assistant Aircraft Mechanic) - 3 years diploma in Telecommunication Engineering
- ASI (Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechanic) - 3 years diploma in Telecommunication Engineering
- ASI (Draftsman) - matric with a diploma certificate
- HC (Plumber) - matric with ITI certificate
- HC (Carpenter/Mason) - matric with ITI certificate
- CT (Generator Mechanic) - matric with ITI certificate
- CT (Lineman) - matric with ITI certificate
- CT (Generator Operator) - matric with ITI certificate
- CT (Sewer Man) - matric certificate
Age Limit for BSF job
- Constable (Tradesman) - 18 to 23 Years (Male)
- Constable Tradesman (Both Male & Female) - 18 to 19 Years
- Group B Engineering - 18 to 25 Years
- Group C Air-wing - 18 to 28 Years
- Group C - 18 to 25 Years
- Engineering cadre- 18 to 19 Years
Selection Process for BSF Constable Tradesman, HC, AC SI, JE and ASI Posts
- Constable Tradesman - Candidates need to clear PST, PET, Documentation and Trade Test as the written Examination and then a medical Examination
- Group B Engineering - Written exam, Documentation, Practical Test and medical exam
- Group C - Written exam, Documentation, PST/PET and medical exam
- Engineering Cadre post- Written Test
