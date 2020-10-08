BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. Results 2020: Result Page Not Working, Authorities Issue Notice

Office of Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj Department of Elementary Education or the DEE which is based out of Bikaner in Rajasthan had announced the BSTC Pre D. EL. Ed. results on October 7, 2020 by 4 pm. However, the result website is not loading at the moment.

BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. results details to know

This can be due to the heavy website traffic and a large number of people clicking or logging in to the website at the same time for BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. results. However, the website has crashed and candidates are not able to find out how they have performed in BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. results. Candidates have reported to the authorities that the page is not working. The server is down for BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. results.

However, the BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. result page authorities have released its solution as well as a detailed notification. Candidates can check the notification to find how one can access the website. It also states that Pre-D.El.Ed result 2020 can be checked from October 10, 2020, onwards. This is for the repair and maintenance time that the authority needs. Candidates can keep checking the website for more details. After October 10, that is when the website will be up and running again, candidates can check the BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. results again.

How to download Rajasthan BSTC result 2020 or the BSTC Pre D. EL. Ed. results once the site is working again?

For BSTC Pre D. EL. Ed. results download, log in to the website predeled.org. It will lead to the homepage of the pre deled result 2020. You will have to click on the “Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results”. Click on BSTC result 2020. This will lead the candidate to the Rajasthan BSTC 2020 exam website for credentials page. Fill all the necessary information as asked in the prompt box. For example-registration number, date of birth and password Rajasthan BSTC 2020. Read all the terms and conditions of Rajasthan BSTC result 2020 before downloading. A candidate can download e-copy or a soft copy of the BSTC Pre D. EL. Ed. results.

Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock.com