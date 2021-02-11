CBSE Academic Session 2021-22 For Class 9th, 11th To Begin From April 1, Check Guidelines

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released an important circular for the commencement of new academic year 2021-22. According to the circular, the board has said that it will be appropriate to start the new academic year 2021-22 for class 9th and 11th from April 1, 2021. The circular has been uploaded on the official website- cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Academic Session 2021-22 from April 1

"It would be appropriate to start the academic session 2021-22 from 1st April 2021 to the extent feasible subject to the instruction of the state government," the circular reads. “Schools should be fully geared up and prepared to welcome the students for face to face classes. This exam will also help in identifying learning gaps which could be addressed by the schools in new academic sessions at the beginning of the classes,” the circular adds.

Moreover, CBSE has extended the deadline for private candidates to fill class 10th, 12th board exam 2021 form. Candidates who could not register for the CBSE class 10th, 12th board exams 2021 can submit their forms between February 22 and 25. Read official notice here.

CBSE issues guidelines for starting new academic session

"For classes 9,11 also, schools should take steps to identify and remedy the learning gaps and thereafter conduct examinations by strictly following Covid safety protocols as per examination bye-laws. This exam will also help in identifying learning gals which could be addressed by the schools in new academic session, at the beginning of class by having a bridge course especially designed to address learning gaps, the circular further reads.

Earlier on February 8, CBSE had released a circular allowing another chance for newly affiliated schools to register their students of class 9th and 11th from February 8 to 13, 2021 (up to 5 pm). Schools should contact their respective regional CBSE office for the same. Moreover, the old affiliated schools have been given a chance to register their left out students of class 9th and 11th with a late fine from February 8 to 13. Old affiliated schools can make additions to their 'List of Candidates' (LOC) for their left-out students in class 10th and 12th till February 13. Schools will also get a chance to make corrections in the List of Candidates and registration data that are already filled in by them, from February 15 to 20, up to 5 pm

(Image: PTI Photo)