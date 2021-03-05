CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Revised, See How To Check Class 10th And Class 12th Date Sheet Here

Central Board of Secondary Education recently released the revised CBSE date sheet 2021 fo class 10 and class 12th. The CBSE date sheet revised was released on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbse.gov.in. Candidates can now go to the official website mentioned above and check the revised schedule of the board exam for classes 10 and 12th. For all the people who are wondering about the CBSE class 12th and CBSE class 10th new CBSE date sheet, here is everything you need to know about it.

Revised CBSE date sheet 2021 released

All the students who will be appearing in the CBSE class 12th and CBSE class 10th board exams are advised to download the CBSE date sheet revised to know the new time table of their upcoming exams. The candidates should visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbse.gov.in and go to the latest @CBSE section. Click on the link for the revised date sheet for class 10th and class 12th displayed on the website. Your revised date sheet will be displayed on the screen. Download the revised date sheet or future reference.

CBSE Class 10th

According to the new time table, the CBSE class 10th examination will be starting on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The last paper of class 10th will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021. The exam will be conducted in one session of 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. Candidates should take note that the duration for the examination has been indicated in the recently released date sheet. The answer books will be distributed to the candidates from 10 AM to 10.15 AM. The candidates can then write their particulars on the answer book and they will be checked and signed by Assistant Superintendent. The question papers will be then distributed at 10.15 AM. Candidates will be given a time of 15 minutes to read the question paper carefully and plan their strategy. Candidates can start writing their exam at 10.30 AM. The official date sheet has also mentioned that no enquiries about the date of declaration of result shall be attended to.

CBSE class 12th exam

The board has revised the dates for several subjects in both class 10 and class 12 examinations. The CBSE class 12th exam will be starting on May 4, 2021, and will be concluding on June 14, 2021. The class 12 examination will be conducted in two shifts on four days. The first shift will be from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM and the second shift will be from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The distribution of answer books and question paper will be done in a similar manner to that of class 10 exams. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbse.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the CBSE exam and results.

