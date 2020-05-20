What Is IBPS Reserve List? Check IBPS (CRP- VIII) Reserve List For Clerk, PO & SO

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the reserve list on its official website - ibps.in for Provisional Allotment for CRP-VIII for Probationary Officers (PO) or Management Trainee (MT) recruitment. IBPS also released the reserve list for Clerk and Specialist officers as well. The reserve list released was for the exams that were conducted in 2018.

The reserve list has been uploaded for IBPS CRP VIII recruitment on the official website. The list will be visible from May 19 to June 30 this year. Candidates can check the provisional allotment reserve list with the help of their login id, using their Registration Number or Roll Number, Password or DOB.

Image courtesy: Official Website of IBPS

What is IBPS reserve list?

IBPS reserve list refers to the 10 per cent of the vacancies under each category on account of availability of candidates.

However, the reserve list does not confirm or guarantee one's recruitment by the IBPS nor does it ensure your provisional allotment.

If the IBPS provides further vacancies, these students would be carried forward for the provisional allotment process.

How to check IBPS Reserve List for CRP-VIII for Clerk, PO and SO?

Go to the Official Website of IBPS i.e ibps.in

Click on ‘Click here to View Provisional Allotment under Reserve List for CRP Clerks-VIII’ OR ‘Click here to View Provisional Allotment under Reserve List for CRP PO/MT-VIII’ OR ‘Click here to View Provisional Allotment under Reserve List for CRP SPL-VIII’

‘Click here to View Provisional Allotment under Reserve List for CRP PO/MT-VIII’ ‘Click here to View Provisional Allotment under Reserve List for CRP SPL-VIII’ Enter your logins details and DOB if asked.

Download IBPS Clerk Reserve List under Provisional Allotment or IBPS PO Reserve List under Provisional Allotment or IBPS SO Reserve List under Provisional Allotment, depending on the exam you had appeared for in 2018.

The Reserve List under Provisional Allotment was slated to be declared much earlier but was postponed due to COVID - 9 lockdown in India.

IBPS provisional allotment under reserve list for CRP-PO/MT-VIII

Image courtesy: IBPS official website

IBPS provisional allotment under reserve list for CRP-Clerks VIII

Image courtesy: IBPS official website

IBPS provisional allotment under reserve list for CRP-SPL VIII

Image courtesy: IBPS official website

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock