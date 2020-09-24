CISCE 2020: Central Board Releases ICSE And ISC Compartment Exam Schedule; See Full List

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations or the CISCE has released an official notification describing the guidelines and the dates for the CISCE 2020 compartment exams. Students who have filled the forms must check the notification thoroughly. The CISCE compartment exam will begin from October 6, 2020 to October 9, 2020. The authorities will also announce the results for the CISCE compartment exam in ten days’ time as per the notification.

The CISCE date sheet has been released on the official website. The link for the same is cisce.org. The Improvement exam 2020 will be held in a graded manner. Here is a link https://cisce.org//UploadedFiles/PDF/PRESS_RELEASE_COM_IMP.pdf to the complete CISCE date sheet, the notice and guidelines for students.

CISCE date sheet

ICSE Dates as per CISCE 2020

On Tuesday that is October 6 ICSE compartment exam for Second Languages (Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Nepali, Odia, Telugu), History & CIvics (HCG Paper 1), Mathematics, Physics (Science Paper 1), Commercial Studies (Group II Elective), Environmental Science (Group II Elective) will take place. On Wednesday that is October 7 ICSE compartment exam for Chemistry (Science Paper 2) will be held. On Tuesday that is October 6 ICSE compartment exam for Hindi (Second Language) On Wednesday that is October 7 ICSE compartment exam for Geography (HCG Paper 2) will take place. Thursday, October 8 ICSE compartment exam for Biology (Science Paper 3), Economics (Group II Elective) will take place. On the day Friday that is October 9 ICSE compartment exam for Group II Electives (Physical Education, Computer Applications, Commercial Applications) will take place.

ISC Dates as per CISCE 2020

On the date October 6, 2020 (Tuesday) ISC compartment exam for Hindi, Urdu, History, Political Science, Economics, Commerce, Accounts, Mathematics, Physics (Paper 1) Theory, Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory, Fashion Designing (Paper 1) Theory, Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory, Physical Education Theory, Environmental Science will take place On the date, October 6, 2020 ISC improvement exam 2020 for Art - 5 Craft, Psychology, Biology (Paper 1) Theory will take place. On the date October 7, 2020 ISC improvement exam 2020 for Business Studies will take place.

Important Instructions for ICSE, ISC compartment exam mentioned in the CISCE date sheet notification-

Candidates must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding.

Candidates must maintain social distancing in their movement from the main school gate to the examination hall.

During entry to and exit from the examination hall, candidates are advised to do so in a staggered manner to maintain social distancing norms.

Candidates must use face masks/cover and carry their own hand sanitizer. The use of gloves is optional.

Candidates are required to bring their own writing stationery (art material and avoid sharing the same with other candidates.

Candidates are required to carry their Admission Cards to the Examination hall.

In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.

The question paper will be distributed to candidates at 8:45 a.m. / 1:45 p.m. to enable them to start writing at 9:00 a.m. / 2:00 p.m.

Candidates need to strictly follow all the safety instructions at the ISC compartment exam centre.

