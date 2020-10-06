CLAT 2020 Counselling Registration Starts From Today At ‘consortiumofnlus.ac.in’

The Consortium of National Law Universities will begin with the counselling sessions for the shortlisted candidates online. The registration process to get admitted into NLU’s will start from today onwards that is October 6, 2020. The students who have registered themselves for CLAT 2020 and have made it to the merit list must ensure that the CLAT counselling registration is complete.
Candidates must visit the official website to finish the formalities to get enrolled into undergraduate and postgraduate courses. These aided National Law Universities are accepting admissions for the academic year 2020-2021. The CLAT 2020 counselling is only for those who will make it to the merit list of eligible candidates. The final step of the registration is paying the fees for the course which is an amount of Rs 50,000. Candidates will then be moved to the next round that is the seat allotment round after CLAT counselling registration is confirmed on payment of fees.
The Consortium of National Law Universities is going to hold the CLAT 2020 counselling for three rounds this year. The first which will be from tomorrow. After that interested candidates can also finish the CLAT 2020 counselling process between October 9 to October 15, 2020. The lists will be out on October 9, October 11 and October 11. The candidates will be connected either through SMS service or through emails within the above mentioned CLAT 2020 dates. The candidates can also check the official websites for any new updates or date changes.
