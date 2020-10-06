CLAT 2020 Counselling Registration Starts From Today At ‘consortiumofnlus.ac.in’

The Consortium of National Law Universities will begin with the counselling sessions for the shortlisted candidates online. The registration process to get admitted into NLU’s will start from today onwards that is October 6, 2020. The students who have registered themselves for CLAT 2020 and have made it to the merit list must ensure that the CLAT counselling registration is complete.

CLAT 2020 counselling details for candidates

Candidates must visit the official website to finish the formalities to get enrolled into undergraduate and postgraduate courses. These aided National Law Universities are accepting admissions for the academic year 2020-2021. The CLAT 2020 counselling is only for those who will make it to the merit list of eligible candidates. The final step of the registration is paying the fees for the course which is an amount of Rs 50,000. Candidates will then be moved to the next round that is the seat allotment round after CLAT counselling registration is confirmed on payment of fees.

The Consortium of National Law Universities is going to hold the CLAT 2020 counselling for three rounds this year. The first which will be from tomorrow. After that interested candidates can also finish the CLAT 2020 counselling process between October 9 to October 15, 2020. The lists will be out on October 9, October 11 and October 11. The candidates will be connected either through SMS service or through emails within the above mentioned CLAT 2020 dates. The candidates can also check the official websites for any new updates or date changes.

Here is the step by step process to CLAT counselling registration-

To access the official CLAT 2020 website, log in to the link consortiumofnlus.ac.in. It will lead to the homepage of the CLAT 2020 result. You will have to look for the tab which reads ‘Register’ under CLAT 2020 dates. After that, you will be led to the CLAT counselling registration credentials page, where you will have to fill all the details correctly. After filling the CLAT 2020 counselling form, click on submit. Then you will be led to the final gateway of paying fees for CLAT 2020. The candidate can fill all the ‘Choice Filling’ in the next tab. Re-check the form and finally submit the CLAT 2020 counselling form. Check for any discrepancies while submitting the choices, double-check for accuracy of CLAT 2020 dates. Download the final form or print it similar to CLAT 2020 result.

