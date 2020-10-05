KSET 2020 News: Karnataka KSET Answer Key Is Released Now! Raise Objections Till Oct. 19

Karnataka State Eligibility Test Center (KSET) is an exam conducted by the University of Mysore every year for admission of candidates as Assistant Professors for concerned Universities / Colleges / Institutions (Government/ Aided /Private) of Karnataka State. The University of Mysore released the answer key for the KSET 2020 on October 1st. The answer key for various subjects under the KSET exam has been released in the PDF forms on the official website. Candidates can check the provisional answer key from the official website that is www.kset.uni-mysore.ac.in. Read on to know the steps to download the answer key as well as raise objections for questions in the KSET answer key.
