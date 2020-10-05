KSET 2020 News: Karnataka KSET Answer Key Is Released Now! Raise Objections Till Oct. 19

Karnataka State Eligibility Test Center (KSET) is an exam conducted by the University of Mysore every year for admission of candidates as Assistant Professors for concerned Universities / Colleges / Institutions (Government/ Aided /Private) of Karnataka State. The University of Mysore released the answer key for the KSET 2020 on October 1st. The answer key for various subjects under the KSET exam has been released in the PDF forms on the official website. Candidates can check the provisional answer key from the official website that is www.kset.uni-mysore.ac.in. Read on to know the steps to download the answer key as well as raise objections for questions in the KSET answer key.

ALSO READ| CLAT 2020: CLAT Answer Key Out At Official Website ‘consortiumofnlus.ac.in’

Karnataka KSET 2020 answer key pdf download

Candidates need to visit the official KSET website at http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in/

Click the Study Info tab and click on "Questions Papers & Key answers"

Then click on the Previous Question papers for 2020

Here one can find the answer key of the current KSET 2020 exam.

Direct link for KSET 2020 answer key- Click here

Image courtesy: KSET official website

Those candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answers can, however, challenge the answer key and raise objections to the authorities within a specific period of time.

Candidates can submit an application to the KSET authorities and raise an objection by submitting a payment of 1000 INR per question, however, if the candidate's claim is correct, then the fees would be refunded to the student.

Candidates should note that the last date of submitting the objections along with the fee is by October 19th. No student requests for wrong answer key would be entertained after that.

Take a look at the official notice that the KSET authorities have released regarding answer key and for raising objections against the provisional answer keys that was released today.

Image courtesy: KSET official website

ALSO READ| AILET 2020: AILET Answer Key 2020 Released At nludelhi.ac.in

KSET 2020

Karnataka State Eligibility Test Center (KSET) is an exam conducted by the University of Mysore. The exam is conducted to shortlist aspirants for the post of lectureship/Assistant Professor in Karnataka. Many candidates had applied for the KSET 2020 as there is no upper age limit to meet the eligibility criteria for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test. The exam was recently held on September 27th, 2020.

ALSO READ| CUCET 2020: CUCET Final Answer Key To Be Out On Oct 2 At ‘cucetexam.in’

ALSO READ| JEE Advanced Result 2020: JEE Advanced 2020 Official Answer Key Out At ‘jeeadv.ac.in’

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock