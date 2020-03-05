GK Questions March 5, 2020: National And International Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the questions:

1. Azlan Shah Cup Hockey Tournament has been postponed from April to September. Which country will host this event?

Malaysia

New Zealand

Spain

France

2. Which city is holding the 35th edition of Food and Hospitality fair AAHAR?

Mumbai

New Delhi

Haridwar

Kolkatta

3. Who has been appointed as one of the key members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force?

Rajiv Bansal

Alok Sharma

Seema Verma

Rishi Sunak

4. A multilateral exercise, Milan 2020 will be held in which location?

Umroi

Kochi

Japan

Vishakhapatnam

5. Who has been designated as the Finance Secretary?

TV Samantha

Ajay Bhushan Pandey

Atanu Chakraborty

Harsh Vardhan Shringla

6. World Hearing Day is observed globally on which day every year?

01 March

03 March

04 February

01 February

7. Chairman of the LuLu Group, MA Yusuff Ali became the first Indian to receive premium residency of which country?

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Oman

8. Ramniklal Solanki, an ‘Order of the British Empire’ awardee, who recently passed away, was associated with which field?

Business Theatrics

Journalism

Sports

9. The Reserve Bank of India is conducting one-year and three- year tenor LTRO to help banks to reduce their lending rates. What does LTRO stand for?

Long-Term Repo operation

Liquidity Term Reserve operation

Liquidity Term Repo operation

Long Term Reserve operation

10. ‘Mo Sarkar’ is a service initiative of which state government?

West Bengal

Bihar

Jharkhand

Odisha

Answers:

1. Malaysia

2. New Delhi

3. Seema Verma

Rajiv Bansal is the CMD of Air India. Alok Sharma is the Cop26 President. Rishi Sunak is UK’s new finance minister.

4. Vishakhapatnam

5. Ajay Bhushan Pandey

TV Somanathan is an expenditure secretary. Harsh Vardhan Shringla is Foreign Secretary and Atanu Chakraborty is Economic Affair secretary.

6. 3 March

1 March is Zero Discrimination Day. 1 February is Indian Coast Guard Raising Day. 4 February is World Cancer Day.

7. Saudi Arabia

8. Journalism

He was also the founder of Garvi Gujarat as well as he was associated with Asian Media Group.

9. Long-Term Repo operation

10. Odisha

