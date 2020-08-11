Last Updated:

Current Affairs 2020 For August 11 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 11, 2020

1. The imaginary line on the earth's surface, which closely follows the 180 º meridian, is called the ---------.

  • International Date Line
  • Tropic of Cancer
  • Equator
  • Prime Meridian

2. The mineral containing both magnesium and calcium is --------.

  • magnesite
  • calcite
  • carnallite
  • dolomite

3. Which of the following two Sign Agreement With MoD For Using AI, ML to Address Public Grievances?

  • IIT Delhi & DRDO
  • IIT Kanpur & DARPG
  • IIT Kharagpur & DARPG
  • IIT Madras & DRDO

4. A COVID prevention kiosk named "UV Baggage Bath" inaugurated at which railway station?

  • Bengaluru
  • Mumbai
  • Patna
  • Karnataka

5. As per journal Nature Geoscience, the researchers at the University of Maryland and the Institute of Geophysics at ETH Zurich found 37 active volcanic structures on which planet?

  • Neptune
  • Mercury
  • Venus
  • Jupiter

6. Which Institute developed a no-touch and painless device named "AJO-Neo" for non-invasive screening of bilirubin level in new-borns.

  • S.N Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
  • Institute for Advanced Studies in Science Technology
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research
  • Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology

7. Which state's villages have been recognised by UNESCO for Tsunami readiness?

  • Maharashtra
  • Karnataka
  • Odisha
  • Kerala

8. Name the state which will develop India's first snow leopard conservation centre.

  • Assam
  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Uttarakhand
  • Jharkhand

9. Who was appointed as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India?

  • RK Mathur
  • Manoj Sinha
  • GC Murmu
  • Satyapal Malik

10. Khadi and Village Industries Commission signed MoU with which Central Armed Police Force to supply mustard oil?

  • National Security Guard (NSG)
  • Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
  • Border Security Force (BSF)
  • Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

11. Which Chinese company pulled out as IPL's Title Sponsor?

  • Vivo
  • Oppo
  • Xiaomi
  • Huawei

12. On which date World Lung Cancer Day is being observed?

  • 31 July
  • 1 August
  • 5 September
  • 1 October

13. Which among the following topped in the FutureBrand Index 2020?

  • Apple
  • Samsung
  • Reliance Industries Limited
  • Microsoft

14. Who released draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy 2020; aimed at $5 billion export by 2025?

  • Ministry of Defence
  • Ministry of Health
  • Ministry of Home Affairs
  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs

15. Which company has announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS)?

  • Mahanagar Telephone Limited
  • Vodafone-Idea Limited
  • Bharti Airtel Limited
  • Jio Limited

16. How many days of the international webinar on 'Lokmanya Tilak - Swaraj to Self-Reliant India': ICCR?

  • 5
  • 3
  • 2
  • 4

17. Serum Institute of India and US-based Novavax signed an agreement for the supply of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccines in Indi The Institute was located at __________.

  • Pune
  • Delhi
  • Bengaluru
  • Hyderabad

18. How many states/UTs have joined Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) (as on August 5, 2020)?

  • 23
  • 32
  • 28
  • 30

19. Pakistan's new political map includes parts of this Indian state.

  • Rajasthan
  • Gujarat
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Uttar Pradesh

20. Which insurance company launched new services and products for COVID-19?

  • HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Company
  • Birla Sun Life Insurance Company
  • Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company
  • None of these

21. Which is the 1st country in the world that plans to require Facebook & Google to pay for news content provided by media companies?

  • Vietnam
  • New Zealand
  • Australia
  • Japan

22. Which Bank unveils AXAA, an AI powered conversational banking IVR?

  • Bank of Baroda
  • Axis Bank
  • Adarsh Co-operative Bank
  • HDFC Bank

23. Which state government signed MoU with Indian School of Business (ISB)?

  • Punjab
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Sikkim
  • West Bengal

24. India's first mobile RT-PCR COVID lab was inaugurated in __________.

  • Delhi
  • Karnataka
  • Maharashtra
  • Uttar Pradesh

25. Who received the Karmaveer Chakra Award of United Nations and iCONGO at ReX ConcLIVE?

  • Sunil ydv SS
  • Manoj Kumar
  • Deepak Gola
  • Suresh Bajpayee

26. Airtel Payments Bank partnered with this insurance company to offer a "Smart Plan Shop Package Policy".

  • Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
  • Bharti AXA General Insurance
  • TATA AIG Insurance Company
  • HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company

27. Which state's government will launch 'YSR Cheyutha' to benefit the rural economy of the state?

  • Telangana
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Karnataka
  • Gujarat

28. A health assistant robot "Rakshak" designed by which Division of Central Railway?

  • Delhi
  • Pune
  • Mumbai
  • Tamil Nadu

29. Oman India Joint Investment Fund Acquired how much percentage of stake in DCB Bank?

  • 1.63%
  • 1.33%
  • 1.50%
  • 2.00%

30. Which state government launched the unique identity card, the Parivar Pehchan Patras for effective and efficient delivery of central and state schemes for the people?

  • Gujarat
  • Haryana
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Assam

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. The imaginary line on the earth's surface, which closely follows the 180 º meridian, is called the ---------.

Answer- International Date Line

2. The mineral containing both magnesium and calcium is --------.

Answer- dolomite

3. Which of the following two Sign Agreement With MoD For Using AI, ML to Address Public Grievances?

Answer- IIT Delhi & DRDO

4. A COVID prevention kiosk named "UV Baggage Bath" inaugurated at which railway station?

Answer- Bengaluru

5. As per journal Nature Geoscience, the researchers at the University of Maryland and the Institute of Geophysics at ETH Zurich found 37 active volcanic structures on which planet?

Answer- Venus

6. Which Institute developed a no-touch and painless device named "AJO-Neo" for non-invasive screening of bilirubin level in new-borns.

Answer- S.N Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences

7. Which state's villages have been recognised by UNESCO for Tsunami readiness?

Answer- Odisha

8. Name the state which will develop India's first snow leopard conservation centre.

Answer- Uttarakhand

9. Who was appointed as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India?

Answer- GC Murmu

10. Khadi and Village Industries Commission signed MoU with which Central Armed Police Force to supply mustard oil?

Answer- Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

11. Which Chinese company pulled out as IPL's Title Sponsor?

Answer- Vivo

12. On which date World Lung Cancer Day is being observed?

Answer- 1 August

13. Which among the following topped in the FutureBrand Index 2020?

Answer- Apple

14. Who released draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy 2020; aimed at $5 billion export by 2025?

Answer- Ministry of Defence

15. Which company has announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS)?

Answer- Bharti Airtel Limited

16. How many days of the international webinar on 'Lokmanya Tilak - Swaraj to Self-Reliant India': ICCR?

Answer- 2

17. Serum Institute of India and US-based Novavax signed an agreement for the supply of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccines in Indi The Institute was located at __________.

Answer- Pune

18. How many states/UTs have joined Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) (as on August 5, 2020)?

Answer- 32

19. Pakistan's new political map includes parts of this Indian state.

Answer- Gujarat

20. Which insurance company launched new services and products for COVID-19?

Answer- Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company

21. Which is the 1st country in the world that plans to require Facebook & Google to pay for news content provided by media companies?

Answer- Australia

22. Which Bank unveils AXAA, an AI powered conversational banking IVR?

Answer- Axis Bank

23. Which state government signed MoU with Indian School of Business (ISB)?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

24. India's first mobile RT-PCR COVID lab was inaugurated in __________.

Answer- Karnataka

25. Who received the Karmaveer Chakra Award of United Nations and iCONGO at ReX ConcLIVE?

Answer- Sunil ydv SS

26. Airtel Payments Bank partnered with this insurance company to offer a "Smart Plan Shop Package Policy".

Answer- Bharti AXA General Insurance

27. Which state's government will launch 'YSR Cheyutha' to benefit the rural economy of the state?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

28. A health assistant robot "Rakshak" designed by which Division of Central Railway?

Answer- Mumbai

29. Oman India Joint Investment Fund Acquired how much percentage of stake in DCB Bank?

Answer- 1.63%

30. Which state government launched the unique identity card, the Parivar Pehchan Patras for effective and efficient delivery of central and state schemes for the people?

Answer- Haryana

