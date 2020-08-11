Current Affairs 2020 For August 11 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 11, 2020

1. The imaginary line on the earth's surface, which closely follows the 180 º meridian, is called the ---------.

International Date Line

Tropic of Cancer

Equator

Prime Meridian

2. The mineral containing both magnesium and calcium is --------.

magnesite

calcite

carnallite

dolomite

3. Which of the following two Sign Agreement With MoD For Using AI, ML to Address Public Grievances?

IIT Delhi & DRDO

IIT Kanpur & DARPG

IIT Kharagpur & DARPG

IIT Madras & DRDO

4. A COVID prevention kiosk named "UV Baggage Bath" inaugurated at which railway station?

Bengaluru

Mumbai

Patna

Karnataka

5. As per journal Nature Geoscience, the researchers at the University of Maryland and the Institute of Geophysics at ETH Zurich found 37 active volcanic structures on which planet?

Neptune

Mercury

Venus

Jupiter

6. Which Institute developed a no-touch and painless device named "AJO-Neo" for non-invasive screening of bilirubin level in new-borns.

S.N Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences

Institute for Advanced Studies in Science Technology

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology

7. Which state's villages have been recognised by UNESCO for Tsunami readiness?

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Odisha

Kerala

8. Name the state which will develop India's first snow leopard conservation centre.

Assam

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Jharkhand

9. Who was appointed as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India?

RK Mathur

Manoj Sinha

GC Murmu

Satyapal Malik

10. Khadi and Village Industries Commission signed MoU with which Central Armed Police Force to supply mustard oil?

National Security Guard (NSG)

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Border Security Force (BSF)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

11. Which Chinese company pulled out as IPL's Title Sponsor?

Vivo

Oppo

Xiaomi

Huawei

12. On which date World Lung Cancer Day is being observed?

31 July

1 August

5 September

1 October

13. Which among the following topped in the FutureBrand Index 2020?

Apple

Samsung

Reliance Industries Limited

Microsoft

14. Who released draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy 2020; aimed at $5 billion export by 2025?

Ministry of Defence

Ministry of Health

Ministry of Home Affairs

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

15. Which company has announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS)?

Mahanagar Telephone Limited

Vodafone-Idea Limited

Bharti Airtel Limited

Jio Limited

16. How many days of the international webinar on 'Lokmanya Tilak - Swaraj to Self-Reliant India': ICCR?

5

3

2

4

17. Serum Institute of India and US-based Novavax signed an agreement for the supply of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccines in Indi The Institute was located at __________.

Pune

Delhi

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

18. How many states/UTs have joined Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) (as on August 5, 2020)?

23

32

28

30

19. Pakistan's new political map includes parts of this Indian state.

Rajasthan

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

20. Which insurance company launched new services and products for COVID-19?

HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Company

Birla Sun Life Insurance Company

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company

None of these

21. Which is the 1st country in the world that plans to require Facebook & Google to pay for news content provided by media companies?

Vietnam

New Zealand

Australia

Japan

22. Which Bank unveils AXAA, an AI powered conversational banking IVR?

Bank of Baroda

Axis Bank

Adarsh Co-operative Bank

HDFC Bank

23. Which state government signed MoU with Indian School of Business (ISB)?

Punjab

Andhra Pradesh

Sikkim

West Bengal

24. India's first mobile RT-PCR COVID lab was inaugurated in __________.

Delhi

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

25. Who received the Karmaveer Chakra Award of United Nations and iCONGO at ReX ConcLIVE?

Sunil ydv SS

Manoj Kumar

Deepak Gola

Suresh Bajpayee

26. Airtel Payments Bank partnered with this insurance company to offer a "Smart Plan Shop Package Policy".

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Bharti AXA General Insurance

TATA AIG Insurance Company

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company

27. Which state's government will launch 'YSR Cheyutha' to benefit the rural economy of the state?

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

Gujarat

28. A health assistant robot "Rakshak" designed by which Division of Central Railway?

Delhi

Pune

Mumbai

Tamil Nadu

29. Oman India Joint Investment Fund Acquired how much percentage of stake in DCB Bank?

1.63%

1.33%

1.50%

2.00%

30. Which state government launched the unique identity card, the Parivar Pehchan Patras for effective and efficient delivery of central and state schemes for the people?

Gujarat

Haryana

Chhattisgarh

Assam

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. The imaginary line on the earth's surface, which closely follows the 180 º meridian, is called the ---------.

Answer- International Date Line

2. The mineral containing both magnesium and calcium is --------.

Answer- dolomite

3. Which of the following two Sign Agreement With MoD For Using AI, ML to Address Public Grievances?

Answer- IIT Delhi & DRDO

4. A COVID prevention kiosk named "UV Baggage Bath" inaugurated at which railway station?

Answer- Bengaluru

5. As per journal Nature Geoscience, the researchers at the University of Maryland and the Institute of Geophysics at ETH Zurich found 37 active volcanic structures on which planet?

Answer- Venus

6. Which Institute developed a no-touch and painless device named "AJO-Neo" for non-invasive screening of bilirubin level in new-borns.

Answer- S.N Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences

7. Which state's villages have been recognised by UNESCO for Tsunami readiness?

Answer- Odisha

8. Name the state which will develop India's first snow leopard conservation centre.

Answer- Uttarakhand

9. Who was appointed as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India?

Answer- GC Murmu

10. Khadi and Village Industries Commission signed MoU with which Central Armed Police Force to supply mustard oil?

Answer- Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

11. Which Chinese company pulled out as IPL's Title Sponsor?

Answer- Vivo

12. On which date World Lung Cancer Day is being observed?

Answer- 1 August

13. Which among the following topped in the FutureBrand Index 2020?

Answer- Apple

14. Who released draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy 2020; aimed at $5 billion export by 2025?

Answer- Ministry of Defence

15. Which company has announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS)?

Answer- Bharti Airtel Limited

16. How many days of the international webinar on 'Lokmanya Tilak - Swaraj to Self-Reliant India': ICCR?

Answer- 2

17. Serum Institute of India and US-based Novavax signed an agreement for the supply of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccines in Indi The Institute was located at __________.

Answer- Pune

18. How many states/UTs have joined Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) (as on August 5, 2020)?

Answer- 32

19. Pakistan's new political map includes parts of this Indian state.

Answer- Gujarat

20. Which insurance company launched new services and products for COVID-19?

Answer- Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company

21. Which is the 1st country in the world that plans to require Facebook & Google to pay for news content provided by media companies?

Answer- Australia

22. Which Bank unveils AXAA, an AI powered conversational banking IVR?

Answer- Axis Bank

23. Which state government signed MoU with Indian School of Business (ISB)?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

24. India's first mobile RT-PCR COVID lab was inaugurated in __________.

Answer- Karnataka

25. Who received the Karmaveer Chakra Award of United Nations and iCONGO at ReX ConcLIVE?

Answer- Sunil ydv SS

26. Airtel Payments Bank partnered with this insurance company to offer a "Smart Plan Shop Package Policy".

Answer- Bharti AXA General Insurance

27. Which state's government will launch 'YSR Cheyutha' to benefit the rural economy of the state?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

28. A health assistant robot "Rakshak" designed by which Division of Central Railway?

Answer- Mumbai

29. Oman India Joint Investment Fund Acquired how much percentage of stake in DCB Bank?

Answer- 1.63%

30. Which state government launched the unique identity card, the Parivar Pehchan Patras for effective and efficient delivery of central and state schemes for the people?

Answer- Haryana

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs