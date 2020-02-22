Current Affairs 2020: Daily Current Affairs Quiz For February 22

It is very important for an individual to know what is going on around him/her in terms of social, political, economic, or cultural factors. Current Affairs is basically anything that is happening around that affects a huge number of people. It is good to keep up with questions that covers all important events across India as well as World. Here is a small quiz to keep you updated with the Current Affairs 2020.

Current Affairs 2020 quiz

When was the Shyama Prasad Mukherji National Rurban Mission launched?

February 21, 2016 January 31, 2012 May 12, 2006 April 5, 2018

Ans: 1

Who is the Chairman of Dhanlaxmi Bank?

Rajnish Kumar Tapas Pal Raghav Desai Sajeev Krishnan

Ans: 4

Who is the Minister of Information & Broadcasting?

Prakash Javadekar D.Selvaraj Kannan Ajeet Pawar Arun Bhatia

Ans: 1

Who is the governor of Madhya Pradesh?

Lalji Tandon Phagu Chauhan Bhupesh Baghel A.Anusuiya Uikey

Ans: 1

Which state banned the cultivation centres of Thai Mangur fish?

Goa Gujrat Maharastra Madhya Pradesh

Ans: 3

Who is the current Finance Minister Of India?

Rahul Chhabra Lalit Prakash Nirmala Sitharaman Narendra Modi

Ans: 3

When is International Mother Language Day or Matribhasha Diwas celebrated?

February 21 June 14 December 8 November 26

Ans: 1

According to the latest Current affairs, which bird species is rapidly declining

Indian Vultures Indian Peacocks Parrots Kites

Ans: 1

Who is the Chairman of Ram Mandir Trust?

Nritya Gopal Das - Selvaraj Kannan C.Phagu Chauhan B.Raman Singh

Ans: 1

Who launched the National Level Awareness Programme (NLAP) 2020?

B.Raman Singh Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions Ministry Of Law And Justice Ministry of MSME

Ans: 4

On Which day is Soil Health Card Day celebrated across India every year?

January 27 February 19 November 25 December 12

Ans: 2

