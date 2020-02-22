Current Affairs 2020: Daily Current Affairs Quiz For February 22

It is very important for an individual to know what is going on around him/her in terms of social, political, economic, or cultural factors. Current Affairs is basically anything that is happening around that affects a huge number of people. It is good to keep up with questions that covers all important events across India as well as World. Here is a small quiz to keep you updated with the Current Affairs 2020.
Also Read |
Current Affairs 2020 quiz
- When was the Shyama Prasad Mukherji National Rurban Mission launched?
- February 21, 2016
- January 31, 2012
- May 12, 2006
- April 5, 2018
Ans: 1
- Who is the Chairman of Dhanlaxmi Bank?
- Rajnish Kumar
- Tapas Pal
- Raghav Desai
- Sajeev Krishnan
Ans: 4
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 22 2020: Amazon OnePlus TV Quiz Answers
- Who is the Minister of Information & Broadcasting?
- Prakash Javadekar
- D.Selvaraj Kannan
- Ajeet Pawar
- Arun Bhatia
Ans: 1
- Who is the governor of Madhya Pradesh?
- Lalji Tandon
- Phagu Chauhan
- Bhupesh Baghel
- A.Anusuiya Uikey
Ans: 1
- Which state banned the cultivation centres of Thai Mangur fish?
- Goa
- Gujrat
- Maharastra
- Madhya Pradesh
Ans: 3
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 21 2020: Amazon Casio 61 Key Keyboard Quiz Answers
- Who is the current Finance Minister Of India?
- Rahul Chhabra
- Lalit Prakash
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Narendra Modi
Ans: 3
- When is International Mother Language Day or Matribhasha Diwas celebrated?
- February 21
- June 14
- December 8
- November 26
Ans: 1
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers Today,February 20 2020: Amazon ₹10000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers
- According to the latest Current affairs, which bird species is rapidly declining
- Indian Vultures
- Indian Peacocks
- Parrots
- Kites
Ans: 1
- Who is the Chairman of Ram Mandir Trust?
- Nritya Gopal Das -
- Selvaraj Kannan
- C.Phagu Chauhan
- B.Raman Singh
Ans: 1
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 19 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Quiz Answers
- Who launched the National Level Awareness Programme (NLAP) 2020?
- B.Raman Singh
- Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions
- Ministry Of Law And Justice
- Ministry of MSME
Ans: 4
- On Which day is Soil Health Card Day celebrated across India every year?
- January 27
- February 19
- November 25
- December 12
Ans: 2
Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana Has An Apt Reply When Quizzed About Choosing Between Career And Family