Current Affairs 2020 For July 28 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. The Punjab government signed an MoU with which IIT for Skill Development in Chandigarh?
Answer- Option A
2. A virtual meeting between India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) took place to achieve a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). How many countries are there in the Southern African Customs Union?
Answer- 5
3. Who will be awarded the 'Legend of Animation' award instituted by the Toonz Media Group as part of the Animation Masters Summit (AMS) 2020 - Digital Edition?
Answer- Arnab Chaudhuri
4. Which UT has decided to launch ambulances for the treatment of sick trees in the Union Territory?
Answer- Chandigarh
5. Viktor Chizhikov, who passed away recently, belonged to which profession?
Answer- Artist
6. India is finalizing Defence Logistics Agreement with which country that will enable seamless access to military bases and support facilities?
Answer- Russia
7. As per the report of Nomura Holdings, Inc, a Japanese brokerage firm, India's Gross Domestic Product(GDP) is likely to contract by how much per cent?
Answer- 6.1%
8. Who has been nominated as the Vice-Chairman of UIC (Union Internationale Des Chemins/International Union of Railways)?
Answer- Arun Kumar
9. India-based mobility platform, Ola will be rolling out the enterprise offering to customers across which of the following countries?
Answer- All of the Above
10. Kakrapur Atomic Plant is in which state?
Answer- Gujarat
11. Which country for the first time conducted a successful flight test of the MGTD-20 gas turbine engine made by 3D-printing?
Answer- Russia
12. Who had become the 1st woman to head a listed Indian IT company?
Answer- Roshni Nadar Malhotra
13. Which country recently approved Dexamethasone as a second treatment of COVID-19?
Answer- Japan
14. Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana" has been launched by which state/UT?
Answer- Delhi
15. Which bank has announced a corporate agency agreement with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to distribute the latter's policies?
Answer- Union Bank of India
16. Grand Renaissance Dam reservoir on the Nile river is in which country?
Answer- Ethiopia
17. In how many districts Vriksharopan Abhiyan will be launched?
Answer- 38
18. Who received the 2019 National Award of Excellence for Outstanding Research in Forestry from the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE)?
Answer- Kannan CS Warrier
19. Who has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of the National Mineral Development Corporation?
Answer- Sumit Deb
20. Who was nominated as the Vice-Chairman of the International Union of Railways?
Answer- Arun Kumar
21. Who will be appointed as the non-executive chairman of Bajaj Finance?
Answer- Sanjiv Bajaj
22. FamPay launched India's 1st numberless card in association with which bank?
Answer- IDFC
23. "Cooling Emissions and Policy Synthesis" report have been released by which organisation?
Answer- UNEP and IEA
24. Who has been appointed as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Non-life insurer SBI General Insurance Company Limited?
Answer- Prakash Chandra Kandpal
25. Bethala Shanta Vijaya Prakash is president of which authority?
Answer- National Company Law Tribunal
26. Who was appointed as the Chair of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA)?
Answer- R. Narayanaswamy
27. WADA extends suspension of India's National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) by how many months?
Answer- 6 month
28. India signed an agreement for the establishment of 'Emergency Medical Services' with which country?
Answer- Maldives
29. Which state launched e-Sachivalaya portal (https://eesachivalayedishgov.in/), a digital platform to enable people to take online appointments for virtual meetings with the chief minister, deputy CM, ministers and other heads of various departments?
Answer- Haryana
30. In accordance with the 7th edition of "International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) Global Rights Index 2020-The World's Worst Countries for Workers", India is among how many top worst countries?
Answer- 10
