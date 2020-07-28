Current Affairs 2020 For July 28 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 28, 2020

1. The Punjab government signed an MoU with which IIT for Skill Development in Chandigarh?

IIT Ropar

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

IIT Roorkee

2. A virtual meeting between India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) took place to achieve a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). How many countries are there in the Southern African Customs Union?

6

5

9

4

3. Who will be awarded the 'Legend of Animation' award instituted by the Toonz Media Group as part of the Animation Masters Summit (AMS) 2020 - Digital Edition?

Rekha Tiwari

Irfaan Khan

Sushant Singh Rajput

Arnab Chaudhuri

4. Which UT has decided to launch ambulances for the treatment of sick trees in the Union Territory?

Goa

Delhi

Chandigarh

Daman and Diu

5. Viktor Chizhikov, who passed away recently, belonged to which profession?

Actor

Artist

Politician

Athlete

6. India is finalizing Defence Logistics Agreement with which country that will enable seamless access to military bases and support facilities?

USA

Russia

North Korea

France

7. As per the report of Nomura Holdings, Inc, a Japanese brokerage firm, India's Gross Domestic Product(GDP) is likely to contract by how much per cent?

2.4%

3.1%

8.1%

6.1%

8. Who has been nominated as the Vice-Chairman of UIC (Union Internationale Des Chemins/International Union of Railways)?

Jignesh Patel

Rakesh Yadav

Arun Kumar

Shruti Sharma

9. India-based mobility platform, Ola will be rolling out the enterprise offering to customers across which of the following countries?

New Zealand

United Kingdom

Australia

All of the Above

10. Kakrapur Atomic Plant is in which state?

Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat

Haryana

Rajasthan

11. Which country for the first time conducted a successful flight test of the MGTD-20 gas turbine engine made by 3D-printing?

Russia

France

Japan

China

12. Who had become the 1st woman to head a listed Indian IT company?

Harmeet Nayyar

Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Fakiri Pradasd

Indra Nooyi

13. Which country recently approved Dexamethasone as a second treatment of COVID-19?

India

USA

China

Japan

14. Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana" has been launched by which state/UT?

UP

Delhi

Goa

Haryana

15. Which bank has announced a corporate agency agreement with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to distribute the latter's policies?

SBI

Union Bank of India

Bank

Andhra Bank

16. Grand Renaissance Dam reservoir on the Nile river is in which country?

Sudan

Egypt

Ethiopia

All of the Above

17. In how many districts Vriksharopan Abhiyan will be launched?

35

38

56

76

18. Who received the 2019 National Award of Excellence for Outstanding Research in Forestry from the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE)?

Ravi Gahlawat

Kannan CS Warrier

Anindya Sinha

Aijaz Ahmad

19. Who has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of the National Mineral Development Corporation?

Sumit Deb

Savita Singh

Ravi Bannerjee

Dev Patel

20. Who was nominated as the Vice-Chairman of the International Union of Railways?

Vinod Kumar Yadav

Arun Kumar

Akhilesh Singh

Ravi Tiwari

21. Who will be appointed as the non-executive chairman of Bajaj Finance?

Rahul Bajaj

Rekha Malik

Sanjiv Bajaj

Gaurav Malik

22. FamPay launched India's 1st numberless card in association with which bank?

IDFC

HDFC

SBI

PNB

23. "Cooling Emissions and Policy Synthesis" report have been released by which organisation?

UNEP and IEA

GEF and IEA

WHO and IEA

WHO and UNEP

24. Who has been appointed as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Non-life insurer SBI General Insurance Company Limited?

Pushan Mahapatra

Prakash Chandra Kandpal

Ravesh Gujjar

Girdhar Hussain

25. Bethala Shanta Vijaya Prakash is president of which authority?

PFRDA

National Company Law Tribunal

UIDAI

SEBI

26. Who was appointed as the Chair of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA)?

Ashok Jhunjhunwala

R. Narayanaswamy

Anindya Sinha

Abraham Verghese

27. WADA extends suspension of India's National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) by how many months?

12 month

6 month

16 month

10 month

28. India signed an agreement for the establishment of 'Emergency Medical Services' with which country?

Maldives

Hongkong

Germany

Mauritius

29. Which state launched e-Sachivalaya portal (https://eesachivalayedishgov.in/), a digital platform to enable people to take online appointments for virtual meetings with the chief minister, deputy CM, ministers and other heads of various departments?

Haryana

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

Karnataka

30. In accordance with the 7th edition of "International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) Global Rights Index 2020-The World's Worst Countries for Workers", India is among how many top worst countries?

15

10

5

1

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. The Punjab government signed an MoU with which IIT for Skill Development in Chandigarh?

Answer- Option A

2. A virtual meeting between India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) took place to achieve a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). How many countries are there in the Southern African Customs Union?

Answer- 5

3. Who will be awarded the 'Legend of Animation' award instituted by the Toonz Media Group as part of the Animation Masters Summit (AMS) 2020 - Digital Edition?

Answer- Arnab Chaudhuri

4. Which UT has decided to launch ambulances for the treatment of sick trees in the Union Territory?

Answer- Chandigarh

5. Viktor Chizhikov, who passed away recently, belonged to which profession?

Answer- Artist

6. India is finalizing Defence Logistics Agreement with which country that will enable seamless access to military bases and support facilities?

Answer- Russia

7. As per the report of Nomura Holdings, Inc, a Japanese brokerage firm, India's Gross Domestic Product(GDP) is likely to contract by how much per cent?

Answer- 6.1%

8. Who has been nominated as the Vice-Chairman of UIC (Union Internationale Des Chemins/International Union of Railways)?

Answer- Arun Kumar

9. India-based mobility platform, Ola will be rolling out the enterprise offering to customers across which of the following countries?

Answer- All of the Above

10. Kakrapur Atomic Plant is in which state?

Answer- Gujarat

11. Which country for the first time conducted a successful flight test of the MGTD-20 gas turbine engine made by 3D-printing?

Answer- Russia

12. Who had become the 1st woman to head a listed Indian IT company?

Answer- Roshni Nadar Malhotra

13. Which country recently approved Dexamethasone as a second treatment of COVID-19?

Answer- Japan

14. Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana" has been launched by which state/UT?

Answer- Delhi

15. Which bank has announced a corporate agency agreement with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to distribute the latter's policies?

Answer- Union Bank of India

16. Grand Renaissance Dam reservoir on the Nile river is in which country?

Answer- Ethiopia

17. In how many districts Vriksharopan Abhiyan will be launched?

Answer- 38

18. Who received the 2019 National Award of Excellence for Outstanding Research in Forestry from the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE)?

Answer- Kannan CS Warrier

19. Who has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of the National Mineral Development Corporation?

Answer- Sumit Deb

20. Who was nominated as the Vice-Chairman of the International Union of Railways?

Answer- Arun Kumar

21. Who will be appointed as the non-executive chairman of Bajaj Finance?

Answer- Sanjiv Bajaj

22. FamPay launched India's 1st numberless card in association with which bank?

Answer- IDFC

23. "Cooling Emissions and Policy Synthesis" report have been released by which organisation?

Answer- UNEP and IEA

24. Who has been appointed as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Non-life insurer SBI General Insurance Company Limited?

Answer- Prakash Chandra Kandpal

25. Bethala Shanta Vijaya Prakash is president of which authority?

Answer- National Company Law Tribunal

26. Who was appointed as the Chair of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA)?

Answer- R. Narayanaswamy

27. WADA extends suspension of India's National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) by how many months?

Answer- 6 month

28. India signed an agreement for the establishment of 'Emergency Medical Services' with which country?

Answer- Maldives

29. Which state launched e-Sachivalaya portal (https://eesachivalayedishgov.in/), a digital platform to enable people to take online appointments for virtual meetings with the chief minister, deputy CM, ministers and other heads of various departments?

Answer- Haryana

30. In accordance with the 7th edition of "International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) Global Rights Index 2020-The World's Worst Countries for Workers", India is among how many top worst countries?

Answer- 10

