Current Affairs 2020 For June 21 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 21, 2020

1.NCLT allows which company to sell its premises in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai to settle debts?

SpiceJet

Jet Airways

Air India

Vistara

2. India has got its first infectious disease diagnostics lab as a part of PM Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'. This lab has been built with the help of which automobile company?

Ashok Leyland

Bharat Benz

Force Motors

Mahindra & Mahindra

3. Who developed the body screening facility "FebriEye thermal cameras" set up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai to effectively scan passengers for symptoms of COVID-19?

Vehant Technologies

UST Global

Thirdware Solutions

Sasken Technologies

4. Which Bank has launched 'Insta Flexicash', an online overdraft facility for its pre approved salary account customers?

IDBI Bank

HDFC Bank

Federal Bank

ICICI Bank

5. Former cricketer Riaz Sheikh passed away at the age of 51 in after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He was from which country?

Bangladesh

Pakistan

UAE

India

6. J. Anbazhagan passed away at the age of 61 years after he tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai. He was a famous?

Writer

Painter

Politician

Singer

7. The State Bank of India has relaunched 'SBI Insta Saving Bank Account',an Aadhaar-based instant digital savings account for customers using the Yono platform. Who is the current chairman of SBI?

Anshula Kant

Arundhati Bhattacharya

Rajnish Kumar

Hardayal Prasad

8. Who has been appointed as the new Associate Administrator of Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate of NASA?

Kathy Lueders

Oliver Jacobs

Eamon Reilly

Amira Shanshiry

9. Which Indian bank has provided a line of credit of $215.68 million to the Malawi government?

HDFC Bank

Export-Import Bank of India

UCO Bank

Bandhan Bank

10. The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, is celebrated on which day across the world?

June 15

June 14

June 12

June 13

11. Which United States company has become the 9th investors respectively in the Jio Platforms, as the latter has sold 0.39% stake for Rs 1,894.50 crore?

AmerisourceBergen

L Catterton

Wells Fargo

Cardinal Health

12. According to a ruling by the Karnataka bench of the Authority for Advance Rulings, parathas are not rotis and therefore can be taxed at a higher GST rate of what per cent compared to 5 per cent for rotis?

18

12

8

7

13. What was the name of world's oldest living first-class cricketer who died aged 100 on 13 June?

Nimbalkar

Samit Gohel

K. S. Bharat

Vasant Raiji

14. Who became the first woman to reach the Challenger Deep, the deepest point in the ocean?

Roberta Bondar

Serena M. Aunon

Kathy Sullivan

Clayton Anderson

15. Which city Railway Protection Force has launched a Robot 'CAPTAIN ARJUN' to intensify the screening and surveillance?

Pune

Chennai

Ahmedabad

Lucknow

16. The UT of Jammu and Kashmir has prepared a J&K Poultry Policy, 2020/Operational Guidelines for the first time to boost poultry production in the region. Who is Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir?

Mahesh Singh

Deepak Bansal

Atul Kumar Jain

Girish Chandra Murmu

17. Who launched a device, 'GermiBAN' that kills viruses & other germs by sterilising, sanitising & disinfecting in large areas?

V. Sadananda Gowda

G Kishan Reddy

Arjun Munda

Piyush Goyal

18. World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on which day?

12 June

13 June

14 June

11 June

19. Anand Mohan Zutshi 'Gulzar' Dehlvi passed away at 93 due to cardiac arrest at his residency in Noida after his recovery from COVID-19. He was a famous?

Actor

Urdu poet

Singer

Politician

20. Raja Parba which is celebrated for three days during the mid of June is celebrated in which state?

Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra

Odisha

Karnataka

21. Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the virtual 40th GST Council Meeting. What is extended time limit for revoking cancellations of GST registration?

July 30, 2020

Oct. 30, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

De 30, 2020

22. Who is the head of 14 member committee by Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India on Corporate Insolvency Resolution and Liquidation process?

Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Sunil Mittal

Uday Kotak

Rakesh Kapoor

23. A green frog with slender body, webbed feet known as Malabar gliding frog a rare amphibian was spotted in which state?

Karnataka

Kerala

Rajasthan

Maharashtra

24. China reports fresh new cases of the novel Coronavirus in which city?

Chengdu

Wuhan

Beijing

Tianjin

25. International Day of Family Remittances is observed on which day every year?

14 June

13 June

16 June

15 June

26. RBI has made some changes to the monitoring structure of Financial Markets Infrastructure and Retail Payment Systems with the aim to ensure the security of the payment structure. Headquarters of RBI is in which state?

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

Delhi

Madhya Pradesh

27. Who has launched a National Healthcare Supply Chain Portal Aarogyapath to provide real-time availability of critical healthcare supplies with the involvement of manufacturers, suppliers and customers?

Shri Rajesh Bhushan

Dr. V. P. Joy

Anil Kumar Gupta

Samant Goel

28. Who is appointed as the brand ambassador of Bihar's Khadi by the Government of Bihar?

Sanjay Misra

Satrughan sinha

Shekhar Suman

Pankaj Tripathi

29. Who launched the Feedback Call Centres on Public Grievances on 15 June?

Prakash Javadekar

Dr. Jitendra Singh

Nirmala Sitharaman

Harsh Vardhan

30. Who wrote the biography of Dadabhai Naoroji, "Naoroji Pioneer of Indian Nationalism" published by the Harvard University Press in May 2020?

Amitav Ghosh

Dinyar Patel

Kiran Desai

Vikram Seth

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1.NCLT allows which company to sell its premises in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai to settle debts?

Answer- Jet Airways

2. India has got its first infectious disease diagnostics lab as a part of PM Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'. This lab has been built with the help of which automobile company?

Answer- Bharat Benz

3. Who developed the body screening facility "FebriEye thermal cameras" set up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai to effectively scan passengers for symptoms of COVID-19?

Answer- UST Global

4. Which Bank has launched 'Insta Flexicash', an online overdraft facility for its pre-approved salary account customers?

Answer- ICICI Bank

5. Former cricketer Riaz Sheikh passed away at the age of 51 in after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He was from which country?

Answer- Pakistan

6. J. Anbazhagan passed away at the age of 61 years after he tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai. He was famous?

Answer- Politician

7. The State Bank of India has relaunched 'SBI Insta Saving Bank Account', an Aadhaar-based instant digital savings account for customers using the Yono platform. Who is the current chairman of SBI?

Answer- Rajnish Kumar

8. Who has been appointed as the new Associate Administrator of Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate of NASA?

Answer- Kathy Lueders

9. Which Indian bank has provided a line of credit of $215.68 million to the Malawi government?

Answer- Export-Import Bank of India

10. The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, is celebrated on which day across the world?

Answer- June 15

11. Which United States company has become the 9th investors respectively in the Jio Platforms, as the latter has sold 0.39% stake for Rs 1,894.50 crore?

Answer- L Catterton

12. According to a ruling by the Karnataka bench of the Authority for Advance Rulings, parathas are not rotis and therefore can be taxed at a higher GST rate of what per cent compared to 5 per cent for rotis?

Answer- 18

13. What was the name of world's oldest living first-class cricketer who died aged 100 on 13 June?

Answer- Vasant Raiji

14. Who became the first woman to reach the Challenger Deep, the deepest point in the ocean?

Answer- Kathy Sullivan

15. Which city Railway Protection Force has launched a Robot 'CAPTAIN ARJUN' to intensify the screening and surveillance?

Answer- Pune

16. The UT of Jammu and Kashmir has prepared a J&K Poultry Policy, 2020/Operational Guidelines for the first time to boost poultry production in the region. Who is Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir?

Answer- Girish Chandra Murmu

17. Who launched a device, 'GermiBAN' that kills viruses & other germs by sterilising, sanitising & disinfecting in large areas?

Answer- G Kishan Reddy

18. World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on which day?

Answer- 14 June

19. Anand Mohan Zutshi 'Gulzar' Dehlvi passed away at 93 due to cardiac arrest at his residency in Noida after his recovery from COVID-19. He was famous?

Answer- Urdu poet

20. Raja Parba which is celebrated for three days during the mid of June is celebrated in which state?

Answer- Odisha

21. Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the virtual 40th GST Council Meeting. What is the extended time limit for revoking cancellations of GST registration?

Answer- Sept. 30, 2020

22. Who is the head of 14 member committee by Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India on Corporate Insolvency Resolution and Liquidation process?

Answer- Uday Kotak

23. A green frog with a slender body, webbed feet are known as Malabar gliding frog a rare amphibian was spotted in which state?

Answer- Kerala

24. China reports fresh new cases of a novel coronavirus in which city?

Answer- Beijing

25. International Day of Family Remittances is observed on which day every year?

Answer- 16 June

26. RBI has made some changes to the monitoring structure of Financial Markets Infrastructure and Retail Payment Systems with the aim to ensure the security of the payment structure. Headquarters of RBI is in which state?

Answer- Maharashtra

27. Who has launched a National Healthcare Supply Chain Portal Aarogyapath to provide real-time availability of critical healthcare supplies with the involvement of manufacturers, suppliers and customers?

Answer- Shri Rajesh Bhushan

28. Who is appointed as the brand ambassador of Bihar's Khadi by the Government of Bihar?

Answer- Pankaj Tripathi

29. Who launched the Feedback Call Centres on Public Grievances on 15 June?

Answer- Dr Jitendra Singh

30. Who wrote the biography of Dadabhai Naoroji, "Naoroji Pioneer of Indian Nationalism" published by the Harvard University Press in May 2020?

Answer- Dinyar Patel

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs