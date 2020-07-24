Delhi: 17-year-old COVID Warrior Makes LungAI App, Wins HRD Ministry's Ideathon Contest

A Class XII Delhi student has won the Ministry of Human Resource Development's (HRD) 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Ideathon' under the category of Sustainable Environment after he created a web-based app LungAI, which can detect COVID-19 and other lung disorders. Aryan Gulati of Delhi Public School, RK Puram won the contest and became the youngest winner of the contest. Aryan has received Rs. 2 lakh to further implement his app that has an accuracy rating of 90 percent.

According to reports, the app provides results in 3 to 5 seconds after uploading an x-ray or a CT scan of the chest on the website. The app also has a messaging system using which one can send the detection directly to doctors and to hospitals. The website can detect if the patient is COVID-19 positive or not, if the result comes out positive then it provides a list of nearby hospitals where one can visit, if it comes out negative, the patient can check for other lung disorders.

What inspired Aryan?

Aryan reportedly said that he wanted to create a testing system that did not require physical contact with potential COVID-19 patients and that is why he came up with the idea to detect these abnormalities using X-ray and CT scan images. Aryan is reportedly in talks with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the body leading India's fight against coronavirus, to launch the app on a large scale.

The Atmanirbhar Bharat Ideathon was held across five categories on June 20 and the event was based on the concept of 'Today's problem will bring tomorrow's innovation'. Along with Aryan four other participants won the contest and received the money to implement their idea at the national level with the help of the government.

