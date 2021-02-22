Download KPSC FDA Hall Ticket 2021: Read On For Steps To Download KPSC FDA Admit Card

The KPSC FDA exam which is rescheduled after the paper leak controversy will now be conducted on February 28, 2021. This year a record 3.7 lakh students had applied for the exams. The exam is being conducted to fill 1,114 vacancies in different government departments in Karnataka state. Recently, the admit cards aka hall tickets were released by the official website of KPSC at kpscrecruitment.in. KPSC FDA refers to the Karnataka Public Service Commission, Assistant/ First Division Assistant. Read on to know more about KPSC FDA hall ticket 2021.

KPSC FDA hall ticket 2021

Visit the official website of KPSC at kpscrecruitment.in for the KPSC FDA hall ticket download.

You will be redirected to a new tab where the candidate needs to login with his/her ID and password to sign in to the portal. After which, the candidates can download their respective hall tickets for the February 28 exam.

Download the KPSC FDA 2021 admit card and take a print out of the same.

Candidates will have all the respective details on their KPSC FDA admit card that they need to bring to the exam hall on the test day.

Candidates are advised to check their exam centre and their reporting time way ahead of time.

On opening the portal, candidates would be asked about their application number and their date of birth in the DDMMYYYY format. This is how the main screen would look like.

Image credits: KPSC official website

A few days ago, the Central Crime Branch who were probing regarding the Karnataka Public Service Commission's first division assistant exam paper leak case had arrested one more person. The number of people arrested in the case amounts to over 20 now. The paper leak came to light on January 22, 2021, which was just a day ahead of the actual exam. Due to this reason, the KPSC FDA 2021 exam scheduled on January 23 was postponed to a later date. It was only a few days ago that it was revealed that the exam would be finally conducted on February 28, 2021. Some of the arrested people include a few policemen, as well as some, are even the staff of the KPSC board.

