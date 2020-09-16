DU Admission Cut-off 2020: St. Stephen's Cut Off List 2020 Witnesses A Spike In Percentage

Delhi University admissions have started with St. Stephens cut off list being released recently. St. Stephens cut off list is one of the first colleges to release the list which has shortlisted students to be admitted in the BA Honours and Programmes. St. Stephens cut off is directly affiliated to the University of Delhi. The students who have applied for DU admission 2020 can check the list to see the chances of admissions.

St. Stephens cut off list details to know

This year St. Stephens cut off list has witnessed a spike in percentage. As compared to last year, this year the cut off is 99% as per the list. This is for admissions into courses like BA Economics and BA Programme. Students will have to match-up with the numbers to avail admissions this year. However, in 2019, the numbers were lesser, for example, the cut off for BA (Honours) Economics was 97.7%.

According to official stats and details, of DU admission 2020 have received the most number of applications out of three past consecutive year’s applications. The applications have increased by a lakh. This year the number of applications stand at 3,53,919 and last year it was approximately 2.5 lakh. This data is only for the under-graduate courses and not for any other courses. This will give rise to the competition to avail admissions as the number of seats has not seen a remarkable increase as compared to applicants.

DU admission cut off intake probabilities

The college admissions will be granted to the students who will either score close enough marks to the St. Stephens cut off list. Students who have appeared for the class 12th examinations will have to score 99.25% or higher to get into the first round of admissions under open category. The cut off is set at 99% for commerce as well as science stream looking into DU admission 2020.

DU 2020 links and important websites-

The St. Stephens cut off list can be checked on the official website of the DU Admissions 2020 or even the college’s own website. The link for the same is https://www.ststephens.edu/. DU admissions 2020 cut off list is https://ug.du.ac.in/. The list will be available on both websites.

