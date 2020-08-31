FYJC First Merit List For Kelkar College Out, See The Kelkar College Merit List Here

India is currently grappling the coronavirus situation and several activities in daily life have been hampered too. The Coronavirus cases in India are still continuously rising with each passing day. The government has opted for online methods in several fields to decrease the actual physical contact. The Mumbai University authorities also opted for a complete online 11th admission process this year. Mumbai University’s FYJC first merit list was declared yesterday on August 30, 2020, on the official website of the 11th admission. As the FYJC first merit list was declared yesterday, a lot of people have been wondering about the FYJC first merit list and Kelkar college cut off. For all the people who are curious about Kelkar merit list, here is everything you need to know about it.

FYJC first merit list Kelkar College cut off

This year’s FYJC first merit list has seen a rise in cut off percentage at almost all big colleges of Mumbai. The Kelkar Education Trust’s Vinayak Ganesh Vaze College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous) took to their official website and released the Kelkar College merit list. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Kelkar Colege to know the details about Kelkar College admission. Here is a look at the streamwise Kelkar College cut off and Kelkar College merit list.

See the Kelkar College cut off and Kelkar College merit list of Science by clicking HERE

See the Kelkar College cut off and Kelkar College merit list of Commerce by clicking HERE

See the Kelkar College cut off and Kelkar College merit list of Arts by clicking HERE

What to do after FYJC first merit list?

FYJC first merit list 2020 was declared yesterday on Sunday, August 30, 2020. The candidates can now check if they have been allotted a seat in the 11th admission process through FYJC first merit list on the official website of 11th admission, mumbai.11thadmission.org.in. Those students who want to take admission and confirm their seat will have to do so by September 3, 2020, at 5 PM. For those students who have been allotted their first preference colleges will have to confirm their admissions in FYJC first merit list. If a student fails to confirm it, he/she will be blocked for further rounds of 11th admission’s merit lists. They will only be considered during the special rounds later. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of mumbai.11thadmission.org.in to know the latest updates and news related to 11th admission 2020.