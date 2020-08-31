FYJC Merit List 2020: Maharashtra Merit List Out With A Rise In Cut-off

FYJC merit list for the academic year 2020-2021 is out now. Students can check the same for admission purposes into the higher secondary courses. Students who have applied for the colleges can head onto the official colleges’ admission website to find out if they have made it into the 11th admission list.

This year, the Maharashtra board cancelled examinations due to the coronavirus pandemic situation. Thus the students who were registered in 2019-2020 classes have performed slightly better due to the average marking schemes followed by the boards. The result in 2020 was better, witnessing a slight increase in overall passing percentage than in 2019 across boards. As a result, the cut-off level this year saw a certain rise in all colleges.

FYJC merit list out now

The FYJC merit list was based upon the results of students in 2020 for various class 10th boards like SSC, ICSE, and CBSE boards. Students saw an overall improvement in gaining marks this year and so the rise in merit list cut off. The admission was undertaken with a centralised cut-off scheme, which is a centralised admission process or the CAP. Students were able to check the CAP list since Sunday that is August 30, 2020. This year, there are lesser seats allotted across all the streams in colleges. The students will thus face tough competition this year to get into popular colleges.

College wise cut-off as per the first merit list

Mumbai cut off list for HR College

Commerce cut off in 2019 was 92.4% and came up to 93.8%.

KC College

Arts cut off in 2019 was 87.86% this year it went up to 90.2%

The Commerce course cut off last year was 85.8% but rose to 89.4% in 2020.

Jai Hind College

Arts cut off is 92.6% this year which rose from 90.8% last year.

Commerce is 92.6% this year however it was 90.4% in 2019.

St Xavier’s College

Last year it was 94% and this year it was 94.6% for the arts stream.

For the science stream, it is 91.4% this year and last year it was 86.6%.

FYJC admission details

In 2020, the number of seats in the Mumbai region is 2,00,020, across all colleges. The number of applicants saw a rise in 2020 as compared in 2019. However, there are a lesser number of seats provided by the colleges. The number of students who were in the first merit list is 1,17,520. However, there are still more seats to be filled which will be finalised until the second and the third merit list.

