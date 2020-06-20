GK Questions 2020 For June 20 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for June 20, 2020

1. Which famous massage has been recently added to the prestigious heritage list of UNESCO?

Ruad

Tuad

Suad

Nuad

2. World Day Against Child Labour is observed on which day every year?

11 June

12 June

10 June

9 June

3. How many Indian Institutions were among the top two-hundred ranks in 17th edition of the QS World University Rankings 2021?

5

3

2

4

6. The Union Health Ministry has included the use of which anti-viral drug as part of "investigational therapy" only for restricted emergency-use in its updated Clinical Management Protocol for Covid-19 patients?

Trizivir

Peramivir

Remdesivir

Indinavir

7. Which State Government has decided to adopt the scheme of Flatted Factory Model which will ensure easy availability of land for industries, and in turn, generate employment?

Uttar Pradesh

Haryana

Andhra Pradesh

Bihar

8. Which of the following NGO along with Indian Embassy is to rebuild 11 heritage sites damaged in Nepal earthquake of 2015?

Smile Foundation

INTACH

SENEH

ASSIST

9. The highest ever allocation of funds of how much worth made under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the current Financial Year 2020-2021?

₹ . 2,01,500

₹ 3,01,500

₹ 1,01,500

₹ 4,01,500

10. Who has won the prestigious 2020 World Food Prize, which is considered to be equivalent to a Nobel Prize in the field of agriculture?

Rattan Lal

Salman Akhtar

Naresh Dalal

Nita Ahuja

11. Who assumed the charge as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam on 12 June 2020?

Ravneet Singh

Atul Kumar Jain

Ajit Kumar

Biswajit Dasgupta

12. According to the FIFA World Ranking released on June 11, 2020, what is India's rank?

98

102

108

128

13. Which organisation has developed a sanitizing chamber named 'GermiKlean' to sanitise uniforms of security forces?

DRDO

CSIR

ICMR

IIT

14. Which company signs concession agreement with AP govt. for developing greenfield Bhogapuram international airport?

GMR

IRB

L&T IDPL

Hindustan Construction Company

15. How many sites have been identified by the Ministry of Tourism in the country for development as Iconic Tourist Sites?

13

17

18

20

16. Which State's CM announced the phase 2 and phase 3 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation scheme to fill 115 dams with Narmada water by August 15, 2020, and March 2021?

Chattisgarh

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

17. Who receives the Medal of the Order of Australia in the Queen's Birthday 2020 for her service to Indian music and dance?

Jasraj

Shobha Sekhar

Anoushka Shankar

Shivkumar Sharma

18. In 2020, Green Mizoram Day is observed on which day across Mizoram in India?

June 11

June 10

June 9

June 12

19. Who inaugurated Sahakar Mitra: Scheme on Internship Program an initiative of the National Cooperative Development Corporation?

Narendra Singh Tomar

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Ramvilas Paswan

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

20. International Albinism Awareness Day is observed on which day?

12 June

10 June

11 June

13 June

21. The government of which country has decided to scrutinize the Muse-Mandalay railway project connecting Mandalay with the capital city of Yunnan province in China?

Bhutan

Myanmar

Nepal

Bangladesh

22. How many 'Must See Monuments' have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India?

128

138

148

168

23. Which State recently has approved a proposal to rename the state's Environment Ministry as 'Environment and Climate Change Ministry' with the aim to play an active role in climate change mitigation?

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

24. According to the "Poonam Avlokkan" survey, the population of the Asiatic lion at the Gir sanctuary in Gujarat has seen a commendable rise to approximately how much per cent?

32%

29%

22%

39%

25. Who is the head of the RBI working group to review private bank shareholding norms?

B P Kanungo

N S Vishwanathan

PK Mohanty

Urjit Patel

26. Centre has directed how many the North Eastern States to set up e-office in a stipulated timeframe which will be a cardinal pillar of Digital India?

7

6

8

5

27. Government of India has launched which portal, for the healthcare supply chain that provides real-time availability of critical supplies?

Aarogyapath

Aarogyasupplies

Aarogyachain

Aarogyaportal

28. India's foreign exchange reserves have surged by how much dollars to cross the half-a-trillion mark for the first time?

6.22 billion dollars

5.22 billion dollars

7.22 billion dollars

8.22 billion dollars

29. India's first maritime museum is to be established at which of the following sites?

Navinal

Amri

Lothal

Bet Dwarka

30. According to Economic Outlook, June 2020 by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, India's GDP can further decelerate to what per cent in case of second Covid-19 outbreak?

-6.3%

-7.3%

-5.3%

-8.3%

GK 2020 Answer

1. Which famous massage has been recently added to the prestigious heritage list of UNESCO?

Answer- Nuad

2. World Day Against Child Labour is observed on which day every year?

Answer- 12 June

3. How many Indian Institutions were among the top two-hundred ranks in 17th edition of the QS World University Rankings 2021?

Answer- 3

6. The Union Health Ministry has included the use of which anti-viral drug as part of "investigational therapy" only for restricted emergency-use in its updated Clinical Management Protocol for Covid-19 patients?

Answer- Remdesivir

7. Which State Government has decided to adopt the scheme of Flatted Factory Model which will ensure easy availability of land for industries, and in turn, generate employment?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

8. Which of the following NGO along with Indian Embassy is to rebuild 11 heritage sites damaged in Nepal earthquake of 2015?

Answer- INTACH

9. The highest ever allocation of funds of how much worth made under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the current Financial Year 2020-2021?

Answer- ₹ 1,01,500

10. Who has won the prestigious 2020 World Food Prize, which is considered to be equivalent to a Nobel Prize in the field of agriculture?

Answer- Rattan Lal

11. Who assumed the charge as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam on 12 June 2020?

Answer- Biswajit Dasgupta

12. According to the FIFA World Ranking released on June 11, 2020, what is India's rank?

Answer- 108

13. Which organisation has developed a sanitizing chamber named 'GermiKlean' to sanitise uniforms of security forces?

Answer- DRDO

14. Which company signs concession agreement with AP govt. for developing greenfield Bhogapuram international airport?

Answer- GMR

15. How many sites have been identified by the Ministry of Tourism in the country for development as Iconic Tourist Sites?

Answer- 17

16. Which State's CM announced the phase 2 and phase 3 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation scheme to fill 115 dams with Narmada water by August 15, 2020, and March 2021?

Answer- Gujarat

17. Who receives the Medal of the Order of Australia in the Queen's Birthday 2020 for her service to Indian music and dance?

Answer- Shobha Sekhar

18. In 2020, Green Mizoram Day is observed on which day across Mizoram in India?

Answer- June 11

19. Who inaugurated Sahakar Mitra: Scheme on Internship Program an initiative of the National Cooperative Development Corporation?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

20. International Albinism Awareness Day is observed on which day?

Answer- 13 June

21. The government of which country has decided to scrutinize the Muse-Mandalay railway project connecting Mandalay with the capital city of Yunnan province in China?

Answer- Myanmar

22. How many 'Must See Monuments' have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India?

Answer- 138

23. Which State recently has approved a proposal to rename the state's Environment Ministry as 'Environment and Climate Change Ministry' with the aim to play an active role in climate change mitigation?

Answer- Maharashtra

24. According to the "Poonam Avlokkan" survey, the population of the Asiatic lion at the Gir sanctuary in Gujarat has seen a commendable rise to approximately how much per cent?

Answer- 29%

25. Who is the head of the RBI working group to review private bank shareholding norms?

Answer- PK Mohanty

26. Centre has directed how many the North Eastern States to set up e-office in a stipulated timeframe which will be a cardinal pillar of Digital India?

Answer- 8

27. Government of India has launched which portal, for the healthcare supply chain that provides real-time availability of critical supplies?

Answer- Aarogyapath

28. India's foreign exchange reserves have surged by how much dollars to cross the half-a-trillion mark for the first time?

Answer- 8.22 billion dollars

29. India's first maritime museum is to be established at which of the following sites?

Answer- Lothal

30. According to Economic Outlook, June 2020 by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, India's GDP can further decelerate to what per cent in case of second Covid-19 outbreak?

Answer- -7.3%

