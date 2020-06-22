GK Questions 2020 For June 22 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
1. The Union Health Ministry has included the use of which anti-viral drug as part of "investigational therapy" only for restricted emergency-use in its updated Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19 patients?
2. Which State Government has decided to adopt the scheme of Flatted Factory Model which will ensure easy availability of land for industries, and in turn, generate employment?
3. Which state launched mobile-based app 'Ghar Ghar nigrani' app through video conference to conduct house-to-house surveillance in the state to eliminate the COVID-19 pandemic?
4. The National Anti-Doping Agency has issued notices to which Indian cricketers for not disclosing their whereabouts?
5. Which State/UT Government on June 16, 2020, directed its Public Works Department to set up CCTV cameras in all COVID wards in its dedicated coronavirus hospitals?
6. Former cricketer Matt Beresford Poore(all-rounder- right-hand batsman and off-spinner)passed away at 90. He was from which country?
7. Which organisation has developed a sanitizing chamber named 'GermiKlean' to sanitise uniforms of security forces?
8. Which company signs concession agreement with AP govt. for developing greenfield Bhogapuram international airport?
9. An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hit which Indian state on June 14?
10. Which company will buy 0.93% equity stake in Jio Platforms Ltd for ₹4,546.80 Crore?
11. RBI in its Discussion Paper on 'Governance in Commercial Banks in India' proposed to set the upper age limit of CEOs and whole-time directors belonging to the promoter group of banks to 70 years and maximum tenure of how many years?
12. India has joined as a founding member and launched the GPAI. What is the full form of P in GPAI?
13. International Albinism Awareness Day is observed on which day?
14. The government of which country has decided to scrutinize the Muse-Mandalay railway project connecting Mandalay with the capital city of Yunnan province in China?
15. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Celebration Day, is an American holiday celebrated annually on which day?
16. Who is appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the UTI Asset Management Company?
18. Government of India has launched which portal, for the healthcare supply chain that provides real-time availability of critical supplies?
19. India's foreign exchange reserves have surged by how much dollars to cross the half-a-trillion mark for the first time?
20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 6th virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of all States/UTs on which date through video conferencing?
21. Which Bollywood Actor was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra?
22. India with 12 other countries lead which initiative launched by the United Nations on 21st May 2020, to fight the spreading of misinformation about COVID-19 with fact-based accurate information?
23. World wind day is observed on which day every year?
24. The Grand Anicut Dam will be opened on June 16th in which state?
25. Which country's parliament, passes bill to include India's territories of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh in its new map?
26. NCLT allows which company to sell its premises in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai to settle debts?
27. India has got its first infectious disease diagnostics lab as a part of PM Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'. This lab has been built with the help of which automobile company?
28. According to the UN Conference on Trade and Development report, India received how much foreign investment in 2019?
29. Who launched the Indian Gas Exchange in an e-ceremony on 15 June?
30. J. Anbazhagan passed away at the age of 61 years after he tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai. He was famous?
1. The Union Health Ministry has included the use of which anti-viral drug as part of "investigational therapy" only for restricted emergency-use in its updated Clinical Management Protocol for Covid-19 patients?
Answer- Remdesivir
2. Which State Government has decided to adopt the scheme of Flatted Factory Model which will ensure easy availability of land for industries, and in turn, generate employment?
Answer- Uttar Pradesh
3. Which state launched mobile-based app 'Ghar Ghar nigrani' app through video conference to conduct house-to-house surveillance in the state to eliminate the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer- Punjab
4. The National Anti-Doping Agency has issued notices to which Indian cricketers for not disclosing their whereabouts?
Answer- Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja
5. Which State/UT Government on June 16, 2020, directed its Public Works Department to set up CCTV cameras in all COVID wards in its dedicated coronavirus hospitals?
Answer- Delhi
6. Former cricketer Matt Beresford Poore(all-rounder- right-hand batsman and off-spinner)passed away at 90. He was from which country?
Answer- New Zealand
7. Which organisation has developed a sanitizing chamber named 'GermiKlean' to sanitise uniforms of security forces?
Answer- DRDO
8. Which company signs concession agreement with AP govt. for developing greenfield Bhogapuram international airport?
Answer- GMR
9. An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hit which Indian state on June 14?
Answer- Gujarat
10. Which company will buy 0.93% equity stake in Jio Platforms Ltd for ₹4,546.80 crore?
Answer- Texas Pacific Group
11. RBI in its Discussion Paper on 'Governance in Commercial Banks in India' proposed to set the upper age limit of CEOs and whole-time directors belonging to the promoter group of banks to 70 years and maximum tenure of how many years?
Answer- 10 years
12. India has joined as a founding member and launched the GPAI. What is the full form of P in GPAI?
Answer- Partnership
13. International Albinism Awareness Day is observed on which day?
Answer- 13 June
14. The government of which country has decided to scrutinize the Muse-Mandalay railway project connecting Mandalay with the capital city of Yunnan province in China?
Answer- Myanmar
15. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Celebration Day, is an American holiday celebrated annually on which day?
Answer- June 19
16. Who is appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the UTI Asset Management Company?
Answer- Imtaiyazur Rahman
17. Who is appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the UTI Asset Management Company?
Answer- Imtaiyazur Rahman
18. Government of India has launched which portal, for the healthcare supply chain that provides real-time availability of critical supplies?
Answer- Aarogyapath
19. India's foreign exchange reserves have surged by how much dollars to cross the half-a-trillion mark for the first time?
Answer- 8.22 billion dollars
20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 6th virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of all States/UTs on which date through video conferencing?
Answer- June 16-17
21. Which Bollywood Actor was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra?
Answer- Sushant Singh Rajput
22. India with 12 other countries lead which initiative launched by the United Nations on 21st May 2020, to fight the spreading of misinformation about COVID-19 with fact-based accurate information?
Answer- Verified
23. World wind day is observed on which day every year?
Answer- 15 June
24. The Grand Anicut Dam will be opened on June 16th in which state?
Answer- Tamilnadu
25. Which country's parliament, passes bill to include India's territories of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh in its new map?
Answer- Nepal
26. NCLT allows which company to sell its premises in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai to settle debts?
Answer- Jet Airways
27. India has got its first infectious disease diagnostics lab as a part of PM Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'. This lab has been built with the help of which automobile company?
Answer- Bharat Benz
28. According to UN Conference on Trade and Development report India recieved how much foreign investment in 2019?
Answer- USD 51 billion
29. Who launched the Indian Gas Exchange in an e-ceremony on 15 June?
Answer- Dharmendra Pradhan
30. J. Anbazhagan passed away at the age of 61 years after he tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai. He was a famous?
Answer- Politician
