Goa Board SSC Result 2020: GBSHSE Class 10 Result Declared At 'gbshse.gov.in'

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced the results of the Goa Board SSC Result 2020 exams today, on July 28, 2020. The board announced the result at 4:30 pm. Students can check the results at gbshse.gov.in as it is now live on the website.

Almost 19,680 students who had appeared for the exams can now check how they have performed in Goa Board's SSC examination this year. Students can log in to the official website to check their GBSHSE 10th result.

Also Read | Goa Board SSC Result 2020 To Be Declared On July 28, Check Details Here

Goa Board SSC Result 2020 out

In 2019, a total of 18,684 students were registered for the GBSHSE 10th result. Out of which, 17,258 students had cleared the examinations. The overall pass percentage was 92.47%. The passing percentage of boys was almost similar to that of girls. The overall pass percentage of boys in 2019 was 92.31% and overall pass percentage of girls was 92.64%.

Also Read | Goa Board SSC Result 2020: GBSHSE Class 10 Result To Be Out On July 28 At 'gbshse.gov.in'

Every year, the results are normally declared by the month of May or early June. However, this year, the coronavirus lockdown hampered the evaluation process. Initially, the exams were to be conducted in the month of April, however, after a few papers, the exams were pushed to a later date. The remaining exams were conducted between May 21 and June 6.

For Goa Board SSC Result 2020, students can follow the guideline mentioned below

Students who are awaiting the Goa Board SSC Result 2020 will have to log in to the websites of the state education department to view the results. Follow the link gbshse.gov.in. Students have to keep their hall tickets or admit cards handy.

How to check Goa Board SSC Result 2020?

Copy the link above and paste on the search bar for SSC result 2020 Click enter, you will be redirected to the GBSHSE 10th result website You will see 'Get Result’, click on it. There will be an option to fill details Enter the admit card details and seat number of Goa board result 2020 Click enter for Goa board result 2020 Check for the name and results Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use of the GBSHSE result 2020.

Some external sites to check the results are- examresults.net/go, schools9.com, KnowYourResult.com. Apart from this for the upcoming academic year, the board is planning to reduce the syllabus due to the loss of time in the academic year 2020-2021. The board is still to give a final word on the same. The academic year was to begin in June which is now pushed to another date due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country and in the state.

Also Read | Goa Board Result: Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 Is Declared, Passing Percentage At 86.83%

Also Read | Goa Board Result: Goa Board HSSC Result To Be Announced At 5 PM Today