GUJCET 2020: Gujarat Common Entrance Test Answer Key Released On 'gseb.org'

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board or the GSEBV have released the notification for GUJCET answer key. Along with the notification, the answer key is also attached. Candidates who have appeared for the common entrance tests can log in to the official website to find the GUJCET answer key 2020. The link to find the GUJCET answer key is gseb.org.

GUJCET answer key 2020 details

The candidates can challenge the answers that they find any discrepancy in until or on September 1, 2020, within 5 pm as per the notification. However, students will have to accompany an accurate solution with the challenge raised. For any queries or doubts, students can mail at Gsebsciencekey2020@gmail.com. This is only until September 1, after which the queries related to GUJCET answer key 2020 will not be adhered to by the authorities.

Here are the steps to check GUJCET answer key

To access the official GUJCET answer key 2020, log in to the website gseb.org. It will lead to the homepage of GUJCET exam. You will have to click on the first notification PDF or the ‘GUJCET exam 2020 provisional answer key’ for GUJCET result’s answer key. The candidate can now see GUJCET exam’s answer key PDF open in another tab. Go through the answer key and the question booklet that was provided at the time of examinations. Note down the doubts or download or print a copy of the GUJCET answer key 2020 for personal reference.

GUJCET answer key 2020 after delayed exams

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB had released the hall ticket for the aspiring students on August 13, 2020. Students who had registered for the GUJCET 2020 can now go to the official website of GUJCET 2020 at gujcet.gseb.org. The GUJCET exam was scheduled on August 24, 2020, and thousands of students in the state appeared for the examinations on the day. The Gujarat Board had changed the GUJCET 2020 exam date twice before this year due to the coronavirus situation across the country. However, the GUJCET exam took place after the state put down strict social distancing norms. GUJCET result dates will be announced soon by the authorities.

