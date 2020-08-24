GUJCET 2020 Today: Important Safety Instructions For Candidates At Exam Centres

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will be conducting the GUJCET 2020 exam on August 24, 2020, amid coronavirus pandemic. GSHSEB released the GUJCET 2020 hall ticket on its official website gujcet.gseb.org on August 13. While students and parents are worried about coronavirus transmission, candidates have been advised to follow guidelines for minimum risk.

Apart from hall ticket and photo identity proof, candidates must carry sanitizer, 3 ply mask and gloves to the examination hall. They have been advised to arrive at the examination centre exactly at the reporting time mentioned in the hall ticket and maintain social distancing while entering the centre in an orderly manner.

Important instructions for GUJCET 2020

Candidates must wear the mask at all times during the examination.

Sanitizers will be provided at the exam centre

No electronic items will not be allowed inside the examination centre

Parents have been advised either not to arrive at the examination centre or leave immediately after dropping off the candidate.

Candidates should keep in mind that their previous GUJCET 2020 hall ticket that was released on March 16, 2020, is invalid. All the candidates who have registered in GUJCET 2020 exam will now have to download the GUJCET 2020 hall ticket again from the official website. Candidates can download their GUJCET 2020 hall ticket by using their registered mobile number or registered email id and a birthdate or GUJCET application form number.

The GUGCET 2020 hall ticket consists of important details of the candidate including exam date, time and exam centre address of the candidate along with other basic details. GSEB will release the provisional answer key after the GUJCET 2020 exam which can be used to calculate the probable score. Candidates will get a chance to raise objections against the answer key and a final answer key and the result will be released later. For more related details, visit the official site of GSEB.

(Image: PTI)