ISC 2020 Passing Marks And How To Calculate ISC Percentage

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or CISCE has announced the date and time for ISC results for class 12th students. The board announced the same on July 10, 2020, Friday at 3 pm. ISC result is now available on the official website www.cisce.org. Students can also check results on third-party websites and SMS. Here is how to calculate ISC percentage and ISC percentage calculation.

ISC Passing Marks in 2020

According to various media portals, the CISCE changed the passing marks criteria for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). This year the passing marks for class 12 are 35%. Earlier the passing marks used to be 40%.

How to calculate the percentage for ISC result / ISC percentage calculation:

Average marks of best four subjects:

Add the highest marks scored in three subjects apart from English.

Divide it by four.

You will get the average marks of the best three subjects out of 80.

Please note: Students will have to include marks scored in English subject as it is a compulsory subject and has to be included in the best 4 subjects for percentage calculation.

How to check ISC result?

According to an official statement by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) examinations will be declared today at 3 PM. The results can be accessed at CISCE official website cisce.org and via SMS. Students will be able to access their results by entering their Principal's login ID and password in the CAREERS portal. This is only applicable to students who gave their board exams through affiliated schools. Students may also get their results mailed to them from their school. For receiving the results through SMS, type ISCE/ISC followed by Unique, and send the message to the number: 09248082883.

How to check ISC results through SMS

For receiving the ISC results through SMS, candidates need to type their Unique Identification Number in the new message box. It will look like ICSE 1234567 (7-digits UID). Once that is done, they have to send it to 09248082883. The results will appear on their screens.

ISC exams 2020

For 12th standard, the exams were conducted between February 3, 2020, and March 31, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the officials had to reschedule some of the papers. Later on, the board reportedly cancelled the pending exams.

