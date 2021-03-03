How To Get CTET Certificate From Digilocker? Here Is A Step-by-step Guide

Quick links:
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET certificate 2019 of the December exam. The CTET 2021 certificate has been made available on CBSE’s official website cbse.gov.in. Aside from the official website, the CTET mark sheet and certificate have been made available on Digilocker as well. Candidates must also note that the CTET certificate will contain an encrypted QR code for security purposes.
According to its official website, CBSE has declared the results of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021. All the candidates who appeared for the examination can their CTET result 2021 on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in. The board had conducted the CTET 2021 on January 31 in 135 cities across the country.
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a national-level exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). According to CBSE’s official website, the exam is conducted twice a year to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers for Classes 1 till 8. There are two CTET papers in the exam, Paper-I and Paper-II. Candidates who plan to teach Classes 1-5 need to give Paper-I, while candidates who wish to teach Classes 6-8 need to take Paper-II. Candidates who want to teach Classes 1-8 need to take both the papers.
