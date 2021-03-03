How To Get CTET Certificate From Digilocker? Here Is A Step-by-step Guide

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET certificate 2019 of the December exam. The CTET 2021 certificate has been made available on CBSE’s official website cbse.gov.in. Aside from the official website, the CTET mark sheet and certificate have been made available on Digilocker as well. Candidates must also note that the CTET certificate will contain an encrypted QR code for security purposes.

How to get CTET certificate from Digilocker?

First and foremost, the candidate must download the Digilocker app on their mobile phones to get the Digilocker CTET certificate.

Next sign in, to the app with the username and password provided by the board.

Fill in your Aadhar Card details and key in your Aadhar card number before pressing continue.

In the next step, the app will ask you to enter the OTP sent to your phone.

After entering the OTP you will reach the homepage where you can see ‘Issued documents.” Click on “Issues Documents.”

Now click on the option “Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi.”

Select “Teacher Eligibility Test Certificate.”

In the final step, enter the roll number and select the year and month and then press “Get Document”. The candidate’s CTET Marksheet and Certificate will be available to download.

It is advisable to take a printout of the CTET Certificate and mark sheet for future reference.

CTET certificate: Validity period

According to the CTET 2021 information bulletin, the validity period of the CTET qualifying certificate will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result for all categories.

Candidates must also note that there is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET once can also appear again for improving his/her score.

CTET result 2021 declared

According to its official website, CBSE has declared the results of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021. All the candidates who appeared for the examination can their CTET result 2021 on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in. The board had conducted the CTET 2021 on January 31 in 135 cities across the country.

More about the CTET exam

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a national-level exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). According to CBSE’s official website, the exam is conducted twice a year to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers for Classes 1 till 8. There are two CTET papers in the exam, Paper-I and Paper-II. Candidates who plan to teach Classes 1-5 need to give Paper-I, while candidates who wish to teach Classes 6-8 need to take Paper-II. Candidates who want to teach Classes 1-8 need to take both the papers.

