HRD Minister Launches Yukti 2.0 Platform For Innovators To 'barter Ideas'

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has come out with a new solution for online depositories. The new portal will be a one-stop of all ideas, innovation, and contributions from students as well as teachers. The depository is being called Yukti 2.0 by the MHRD and will be available for the disposal of anyone willing to expand their knowledge horizon.

Also Read | Delhi HC Asks HRD Min & State Govt To Provide Directions On 'online Mindfulness Classes'

HRD Minister launches Yukti 2.0

The MHRD had earlier named the portal Massive Indian Novelty Depository or MIND. However, later changed it to Yukti 2.0 for unknown reasons. The idea is rooted in assisting students in online learning at a young age. With the teacher’s contributions, the depository can act as a guiding force. The HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. made the revelation of Yukti 2.0. This comes as several students will now face the online learning modules during the coronavirus outbreak. The minister also gave a press briefing and said that he is grateful to the AICTE innovation team, who have deviated the plans for the Yukti 2.0 platform. He believes that the platform will help students keep at par with the innovations across the country. Students can inspire and be inspired.

Also Read | CBSE News Update: HRD Ministry To Introduce A Uniform Grading System

The portal is not restricted to students only, according to the statements by Ramesh Pokhriyal. He also said that from farmers to working-class, anyone with an idea can log in to the website. People from all sects of life, across geographical restrictions, can also use the portal for their own needs. According to him, the portal can a guiding force for many.

With the help of Yukti 2.0, education institutions can inculcate values of research in teachers and students from the ground-up level. For example, any start-up or innovation idea can be put in the portal and then commercialized. Two people can connect on ideas on the website.

Also Read | JEE Mains 2020 Exam Updates: HRD Ministry Yet To Announce Decision On The Pending Exam

According to Rakesh Ranjan who is the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, the platform is much more than database. It is a place where people can barter ideas and profits. The missing connection between innovation and commercialization can be connected as per Ranjan. The Yukti 2.0 helps individual reach out to a market of investors.

Launch of YUKTI 2.0 https://t.co/8EK9oN22NR — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 23, 2020

Also Read | NEET 2020 Exam Updates: HRD Minister Yet To Announce Decision About Postponing NEET 2020