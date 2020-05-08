Hyderabad University Entrance Exam, Application Form, And Admission Details

The University of Hyderabad recently announced the extension of its last day for university admissions. People intending to enrol into the PG and research courses can now apply online. The last day has been extended up to May 22. The application form is for those students who intend to enrol into PG, integrated PG courses and even for M.Phil, PhD in many branches. Students will be selected on the basis of merit depending on the entrance exam. Students can check the details on how to fill the form from the official website i.e. https://www.uohyd.ac.in/admissions-2020-21/

Hyderabad University admission

The application form submission for 5 years integrated M.Sc, M.Tech, M.Phil and PhD courses is now extended till May 22. Candidates interested to enrol in these courses need to fill an application form and appear for the University's entrance test.

The University offers research studies in subject areas like Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences, Communication, and Management Studies.

The candidates would be shortlisted on the basis of the merit in the entrance test.

The filling of the application form had however started from April 3 but the last date of filling and submitting the form is till May 22.

The date of the entrance examination was earlier slated to be from June 2 to June 6, 2020. However, the dates may now be postponed depending on the Coronavirus outbreak situation during that time.

Take a look at the website page - https://www.uohyd.ac.in/admissions-2020-21/ from where one can know about the detailed process on the eligibility criteria, payment details and the application process.

Image courtesy: Hyderabad university website

How to fill the Hyderabad university application form

Once you have read the process of filling the application form, check out the direct link - http://acad.uohyd.ac.in/ee20.html. This link would enable you to apply for the entrance test. Take a look at the page from where you can apply for the entrance exam.

image courtesy: University of Hyderabad website

Students applying for PhD programmes should have UGC JRF, UGC NET scores. Likewise, people applying for MCA should have a NIMCET score.

Students applying for multiple programmes should fill a separate application form along with a separate application fee.

The hall ticket, as well as the shortlisted candidates' list, would be released on the official website.

Hyderabad University exam schedule

Hyderabad University had earlier revealed the exam schedule for university exams. However, the dates may change in the future in the wake of lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Any changes in the dates of entrance test would be announced on the university website.

Image courtesy: Hyderabad university website

Promo Image courtesy: Green Chameleon on Unsplash