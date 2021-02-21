IAF Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 255 Group C Posts; Class 10th, 12th Pass Eligible

IAF Recruitment 2021: Indian Air Force has invited online applications for the recruitment against 255 vacancies for Group-C posts. Candidates who have passed class 10th or 12th can apply for the posts. The last date to apply is March 13. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at indianairforce.nic.in.

The post is for Group-C Civilian in South Western Air Command. The posts include Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Store Superintendent, Store Keeper, House Keeping Staff (HKS), Mess Staff, LDC, Clerk Hindi Typist, Stenographer Grade-2, Laundryman, Aya / Ward Assistant, Cook(Ordinary Grade), and Fireman. Check eligibility, pay scale, and other details here.

Also Read| SVPUAT Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 68 Vacancies Of Subject Matter Specialists & Others

Also Read| UPSSSC Recruitment 2021: CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to fill 50,000 vacancies

IAF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

LDC, Clerk Hindi Typist – Candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. A typing speed of 30 words per minute in English on a manual typewriter or typing speed of 35 words per minute in English on a computer is a must.

– Candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. A typing speed of 30 words per minute in English on a manual typewriter or typing speed of 35 words per minute in English on a computer is a must. Stenographer Grade-II – Candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent from a recognized Board or University

– Candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent from a recognized Board or University Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), House Keeping Staff (HKS), Mess Staff – Candidates must have qualified class 10 or Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized University or Board

– Candidates must have qualified class 10 or Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized University or Board Store (Superintendent) – Candidates having a bachelor's degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

– Candidates having a bachelor's degree from a recognized University or equivalent. Store Keeper - Candidates must have passed Class 12th or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

- Candidates must have passed Class 12th or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. Cook (Ordinary Grade) – Candidates must have passed Class 10th from the recognized Board with a certificate or diploma in catering and one year experience in the trade.

– Candidates must have passed Class 10th from the recognized Board with a certificate or diploma in catering and one year experience in the trade. Laundryman, Ayah/Ward Sahayika(only for female candidates) - Candidates must have passed Class 10th or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

- Candidates must have passed Class 10th or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. Fireman – Candidates must have passed Class 10th or equivalent qualification from a recognized board/university. The candidate should have undergone Fire Fighting training under a state fire service or a recognized institution.

Candidates must have passed Class 10th or equivalent qualification from a recognized board/university. The candidate should have undergone Fire Fighting training under a state fire service or a recognized institution. Age Limit: Minimum and maximum age limits for the candidates are 18 and 25, respectively.

Pay Scale

Level 1- 18000 rupees per month.

Level-2- 19900 rupees.

Level- 4- 25500 rupees per month.

Candidates must read the official notification on the official website or employment news for details.

How to apply

Application duly typed in English/Hindi as per the format given below duly completed with recent passport size photograph duly attested by self pasted thereon are to be submitted by the candidates to the address as mentioned in the notification.

Also Read| THDC JE Recruitment 2021: Apply for 65 junior engineer vacancies before Feb 28

Also Read| Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Notification for 1159 Tradesmen Mates (INCET-TMM) released