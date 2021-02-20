THDC JE Recruitment 2021: Apply For 65 Junior Engineer Vacancies Before Feb 28

THDC JE Recruitment 2021: THDC has invited online applications for the recruitment against 65 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at psurectt.in, on, or before February 28. The official notification was released on February 8. Check details of vacancies, eligibility criteria, and other details here.

THDC JE Recruitment 2021: Detail of Vacancies

30 vacancies in Uttar Pradesh

Civil Engineering - 15

Electrical Engineering - 10

Mechanical Engineering - 5

35 vacancies in Uttarakhand

Civil Engineering - 15

Electrical Engineering - 5

Mechanical Engineering - 5

Information Technology (IT) - 5

Electronics Engineering - 5

THDC JE Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have completed three-years full-time regular diploma course/ two years for Lateral Entry in relevant branch of Engineering recognized by respective State Board of Technical Education/ Examination and/ or State Departments/Directorates of Technical Education and All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) with minimum 65% marks for General/OBC(NCL)/EWS candidates and pass marks for SC/ST/PwD/ Ex-SM candidates.

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 27 years for UR/EWS and 30 Years for OBC(NCL) 32 years for SC/ST category candidates.

Pay Scale: Minimum basic pay of Rs. 29,200/- in the pay scale of Rs. 29,200-3%- 1,19,000(IDA) as Jr. Engineer Trainee.

Selection Procedure: Candidates will have to clear a written test. The written exam will consist of two papers. Paper -1 will have 40 questions from general aptitude and general awareness. Paper-2 will have 80 questions from the Technical/ Professional knowledge test from the respective discipline.

Click here for THDC JE Recruitment 2021 official notification

Click here to apply online.

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)