SVPUAT Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 68 Vacancies Of Subject Matter Specialists & Others

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT) has invited online applications for recruitment against 68 vacancies for the post of subject matter specialists for various disciplines and senior scientist-cum- head. There are a total of 10 vacancies for the post of scientist cum-head and 58 vacancies for subject matter specialists. Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply online before March 12.

SVPUAT Recruitment 2021: Eligibility and Pay Scale

SVPUAT has vacancies for subject matter specialists in 10 disciplines namely- Agriculture extension, agronomy, horticulture, plant breeding, plant protection, agriculture engineering, fisheries sciences, livestock production, home science, soil science.

Pay Scale: PB-3, Rs 15600-39100, Grade Pay- 5400.

Eligibility: Candidates who have a post-graduate degree in the relevant discipline can apply. They should also have a working knowledge of computers, Word, and data processing.

For the post of senior scientist-cum- head, candidates must have a doctoral degree in any branch of agriculture science or allied subject from a recognized university with a minimum of 8 years of experience in the relevant subjects as a scientist/ lecturer/ extension specialist or I. Equivalent position.

Pay Scale: PB-4, Rs 37400-67000, Grade Pay- 9000.

SVPUAT Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website- www.svbpmeerut.ac.in

Go to the recruitment section

Click on "View Advertisement'

Download the application form and take its printout

Fill in the application form

Scan the application form and other required documents/ certificates as mentioned in the official notification

Send the PDF files to SVPUAT on e-mail address- recruitment@svpuat@gmail.com

The hard copy of the already submitted form has to be sent via post to the registrar Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology, Meerut, 150110 (UP). Candidates must also attach proof of the application fee paid. The application fee for subject matter expert posts is Rs 750 for unreserved category candidates and 350 for SC/ST/PwD. Fee for senior scientist cum head is Rs 1500 (Rs 750 for SC/ST/PwD). The fee has to be paid via a demand draft that should be in favour of the Comptroller of SVPUAT Meerut. Read official notification for more details.

Read official notification for Senior Scientist cum head.

Read official notification for subject matter specialists.